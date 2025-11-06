Drama as union officials storm Athi River textile firm over sacked workers

Tailors and textile workers union secretary General Rev Joel Chebii,urgue with police officers at the Shangcheng Kenya Apparel factory shortly after storming the premises to know the fate of hundreds of striking workers who were dismissed without their salary.[Peterson Githaiga/Standard]

There was commotion at a textile company in Athi River, Machakos County, after officials from the Tailors and Textile Workers Union stormed the premises to demand answers over the fate of workers allegedly mistreated by management.

Led by Secretary General Rev Joel Chebii, the union officials demanded to know why senior management at Shangcheng Kenya Apparel EPZ Limited had allegedly dismissed more than 2,000 workers without paying their dues.

A push-and-pull ensued between the union, police officers and company management, made up of Chinese investors, as Chebii forced his way into the factory located along the Nairobi–Mombasa highway.

Chebii questioned why a heavy contingent of police officers—some with their faces covered—had been deployed at the factory, accusing them of intimidating staff and attempting to force them out of their workplace.

At one point, an armed police officer with his face covered threatened to shoot a KTN cameraman who was filming the confrontation.

“I can open fire and shoot you dead. Switch off that camera before I act!” the officer shouted before he was restrained by his senior.

“We are here to rescue you from the hands of these bad people,” a furious Chebii told the workers. “If they don’t want you here, they should pay your salaries and your service before dismissing you.”

Chebii also accused the management of blocking workers from joining the union, saying it is a constitutional right.

Tailors and textile workers union secretary General Rev Joel Chebii,urgue with police officers at the Shangcheng Kenya Apparel factory shortly after storming the premises to know the fate of hundreds of striking workers who were dismissed without their salary.[Peterson Githaiga/Standard]

“Every worker in this country has a right to join a union. It is not optional. Why are these people denying workers that right?” he asked.

Addressing workers outside the factory, Chebii urged them to remain calm as the union sought negotiations.

“By the end of this week we will have this matter resolved. No intimidation or threats will stop us from demanding justice for the workers,” he said.

He accused the Chinese management of intimidating workers, adding that such practices contradicted labour standards in their own country.

“In China, trade unions and government work together. Unions are automatic in all companies. But when they come to Kenya, they frustrate and intimidate workers. We will not sit back and watch,” he said.

Several workers narrated to The Standard the difficulties they have faced.

“I joined this company one year ago. Even when I am sick, I am forced to work with no sick off. We are treated like slaves. If you complain, you are dismissed without pay,” said Jane Mumbua.

Chebii warned that if the company fails to meet workers’ demands, he will mobilise other trade unions nationwide to support the affected employees.