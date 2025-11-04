Lecturers' strike: Kalonzo hits out at Ruto

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka gives his keynote address during a graduation ceremony of the first cohort of Machakos Youth Empowerment Program in Machakos. [Erastus Mulwa, Standard]

Wiper Patriotic Front party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka has faulted President William Ruto, accusing his government of failing to address the ongoing strike by lecturers in public universities.

The former Vice President claimed rampant corruption within the ranks of the national government had messed the country’s progress, particularly higher education.

“All the stealing that is happening in Nairobi is because they have a lot of money to throw away, yet university lecturers have been on strike for neatly three months and they cannot be paid the 7.9 billion owed to them by the government,” charged Kalonzo.

He was speaking during a graduation ceremony for 1000 youth who were beneficiaries of the first cohort of the Machakos Youth Empowerment program hosted in Machakos by Governor Wavinya Ndeti.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka with Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti during a graduation ceremony of the first cohort of Machakos Youth Empowerment Program in Machakos. [Erastus Mulwa, Standard]

He advised President Ruto to divert the money he has been using for political management to compensate the striking dons.

“I give a suggestion to President Ruto, you cannot keep our university lecturers in the streets. These are some of our best brains. On one hand you are able to get your agents to mobilize 10,000 people to the State House and bribe them with sh10, 000 each,” said Kalonzo.

He went on, “If you cumulatively take that into account the amount you are spending to bribe Kenyans is enough to pay university lecturers and get the students back to the lecture halls.”

Kalonzo pointed out that the unresolved strike by university lecturers was a pointer of what he referred to as grand mismanagement of the affairs of the country.

The former VP observed that devolution was a critical tool for accelerated development not only in Kenya but across Africa.

“Across Africa, we are seeing powerful examples of how youth empowerment is changing nations. Youth empowerment programs are producing digital entrepreneurs, innovators and agriprenuers who are transforming the entire economies,” he said.

Governor Wavinya termed the Youth empowerment program as a game changer in addressing the modern day challenge of rampant youth unemployment.

“I am proud that the progressive idea that I conceived has yielded fruits because empowered youth is the foundation of a prosperous county and nation,” she said.

At least 967 students who passed their National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) examinations in various courses were rewarded with business start-up kits tailored for their respective courses.

Governor Wavinya announced a similar recruitment targeting 1,500 young men across the county will be rolled out January next year.