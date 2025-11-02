Alarm over high number of pregnant KPSEA candidates

Nyambene Level Four Hospital in Igembe Central in Meru. Courtesy/100 Bob Intiative]

Dr Githu Wachira, the officer in charge of Nyambene Level Four Hospital in Igembe Central in Meru, is a concerned man over the high number of pregnant girls sitting ongoing national exams.

According to the medic, since start of Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) examination, several candidates have reported to the facility seeking delivery services.

Dr Wachira's worry stems from the fact that a large number students, and some yet to hit teenage, are giving birth at the hospital.

"The numbers we are getting is very high in Igembe, especially in our hospital. Out of all deliveries last month, 49 per cent were below 19 years," he said while disclosing that at least 17 young mothers are writing the KPSEA papers.

"Some are yet to hit their teens, and this comes with health risks. Seventy per cent of those who experienced complications during delivery were below 17 years," noted Dr Wachira.

Faced by an overwhelming number of teenage mothers and those carrying pregnancies, the hospital and its partners formed a support group to cater for the girls' various needs, including education on reproductive health and coping.

"As a hospital we have the Nyambene Mother Care Programme that partners with other stakeholders to deal with the teeenage pregnancies crises," Dr Wachira said.

He is urging parents, clergy, teachers and other stakeholders to come together and address the growing rates of teenage pregnancies in different parts of the county.

Njuri Ncheke elder Christopher Mutwiri blamed parents, accusing them of neglecting the girl-child.

"Parents are no longer taking their responsibility as seriously as we did. They do not teach the girls morals and how to take care of their bodies. Nowadays, the girls are given mobile phones where they are exposed to all manner of things including immorality," lamented Mutwiri.

He accused the government for not taking stern action against those who impregnate school going girls.

"Despite the fact that many school girls are being impregnated, we are not seeing the offenders being prosecuted for child abuse. My guess is that the culprits are not boys, but adults who lure girls with money," Mutwiri said.

He added: "It is unfortunate that Meru County is hitting the headlines for all the bad reasons associated with a break down of morals. We have some of the highest cases of murders, HIV/Aids and now teenage pregnancies."

Thomas Muthuri, a teacher, expressed worry that the 17 KPSEA pregnant candidates was just a tip of the iceberg as a bigger number could be made up of secondary school girls.

"Many girls in Meru sit the KCSE while pregnant. Instead of burying our heads in the sand we should be asking ourselves why are the sex pests molesting our children not being arrested. Because if this rates get worse, we are destroying the future for these girls," he said.