Mumbuni North by-election: It's all about Kalonzo's 2027 bid, say Wiper troops

Governor Wavinya Ndeti with Mumbuni North Ward Wiper party candidate, Anthony Kisoi at Kisooni grounds on Thursday.[Erastus Mulwa/Standard]

A host of Wiper Patriotic Front politicians drawn from across the Ukambani region pitched camp at Kisooni grounds in Mumbuni North Ward with only one message: It’s not about the candidate; but the definition of Kalonzo Musyoka’s 2027 presidential bid.

Machakos governor, Wavinya Ndeti rallied MPs, senators, MCAs and senior officials in her government to drum up support for Anthony Kisoi, the party’s pick for the forthcoming by-election scheduled for November 27th.

The seat fell vacant two years ago following the death of Gideon Kavuu of Maendeleo Chap Chap party.

Addressing a charged crowd Thursday afternoon, the Wiper brigade told voters that the outcome of the by-election will be decisive measure of Kalonzo’s political influence not only in Ukambani region but also in the entire country.

“This by-election is not an ordinary competition. It is a definitive moment and a critical test for our party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka. A vote for Kisoi will be a vote for Kalonzo and a statement of confidence in his 2027 presidential bid,” said Wavinya.

She noted that being the only by-election in the lower Eastern region, the Mumbuni North contest will be an important reference point for Kalonzo’s unstoppable journey to the State House come 2027.

“This by-election is historic and significant. We must come out in large numbers and show the whole country what we stand for,” the governor said.

Wavinya’s sentiments were echoed by her deputy, Francis Mwangangi who termed the by-election as a contest between Wiper and Maendeleo Chap Chap party. “Wiper Patriotic Front represents progress and pride of the Kamba community and our party leader, Kalonzo. Chap Chap represents the forces that Kalonzo seeks to uproot from power come 2027,” said Mwangangi.

Kiambu Senator, Karugo wa Thang’wa told voters that the united opposition was keenly watching the political developments in Kalonzo’s backyard. “I have been sent here by former deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua to tell you that you should not embarrass Kalonzo in this by-election because we want to support him as our senior cousin,” said the Kiambu senator.

Machakos Senator, Agnes Kavindu said winning the by-election was the Wiper party’s most important business for the time being. “This seat is not for Kisoi (the candidate) but for Wiper and we must deliver it at whatever cost. I urge voters to do this for Kalonzo,” she said.

Ps Joyce Kamene (Machakos County), Thaddeus Nzambia (Kilome) and Bony Mwalika (Kitui Rural) termed the by-election as a litmus test which Kalonzo must pass. “This is a rare opportunity for Wiper to stamp its authority in the region. The journey to the State House for Kalonzo starts here,” said Nzambia.

The Wiper candidate will square it out with Maendeleo Chap Chap’s Harrison Wambua, UDA’s Misi Mutua and Mutisya wa Ngai of National Liberation Party.