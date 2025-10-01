Makueni unveils clean energy policy, targets fossil fuel phase-out by 2028

Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jnr. cuts the ribbon to launch Makueni’s County Energy Policy, joined by UK envoy Dan Wilcox and other officials during the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, October 1.

Makueni has unveiled its first county energy policy to achieve universal access to clean energy by 2028 and reduce reliance on fossil fuels in partnership with the United Kingdom.

Governor Mutula Kilonzo Junior and Dan Wilcox, Economic Counsellor and Head of Prosperity and Climate at the British High Commission in Nairobi, officiated the launch on Wednesday, October 1.

The policy will guide legislation, planning and investment in renewable energy to improve access and build climate resilience.

“We value our enduring partnership with the UK Government in advancing Makueni’s development priorities,” said Kilonzo.

“Together, we are restoring forest landscapes, strengthening energy and health systems and delivering real impact for our communities. The launch of our County Energy Policy is a landmark achievement in our shared journey toward universal access to clean energy,” he added.

Wilcox said the policy placed Makueni at the center of Kenya–UK climate cooperation.

“The launch of Makueni’s County Energy Policy is more than a milestone, it is a bold step toward clean energy access, climate resilience and inclusive growth,” he noted, adding, “From restoring forests to unlocking renewable energy investment, this initiative is delivering real, lasting change.”

The policy builds on the Makueni County Energy Plan launched in 2024 under the UK Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions initiative, which mapped energy access gaps and renewable potential.

It also aligns with the UK’s global $15.4 billion commitment to climate and nature interventions.

As part of the visit, officials reviewed projects under the Sustainable Urban Economic Development programme.

Six ventures are in the pipeline with the Kalamba fruit processing plant identified as key to boosting farmer incomes and addressing food insecurity.

Other initiatives tied to the partnership include the Forest and Landscape Restoration Plan 2023–2032, the solarisation of Makueni Level 5 Hospital and county-level assessments to attract green finance.