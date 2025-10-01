×
Makueni unveils clean energy policy, targets fossil fuel phase-out by 2028

By David Njaaga | Oct. 1, 2025

Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jnr. cuts the ribbon to launch Makueni’s County Energy Policy, joined by UK envoy Dan Wilcox and other officials during the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, October 1.

Makueni has unveiled its first county energy policy to achieve universal access to clean energy by 2028 and reduce reliance on fossil fuels in partnership with the United Kingdom.

Governor Mutula Kilonzo Junior and Dan Wilcox, Economic Counsellor and Head of Prosperity and Climate at the British High Commission in Nairobi, officiated the launch on Wednesday, October 1.

The policy will guide legislation, planning and investment in renewable energy to improve access and build climate resilience.

“We value our enduring partnership with the UK Government in advancing Makueni’s development priorities,” said Kilonzo.

“Together, we are restoring forest landscapes, strengthening energy and health systems and delivering real impact for our communities. The launch of our County Energy Policy is a landmark achievement in our shared journey toward universal access to clean energy,” he added.

Wilcox said the policy placed Makueni at the center of Kenya–UK climate cooperation.

“The launch of Makueni’s County Energy Policy is more than a milestone, it is a bold step toward clean energy access, climate resilience and inclusive growth,” he noted, adding, “From restoring forests to unlocking renewable energy investment, this initiative is delivering real, lasting change.”

The policy builds on the Makueni County Energy Plan launched in 2024 under the UK Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions initiative, which mapped energy access gaps and renewable potential.

It also aligns with the UK’s global $15.4 billion commitment to climate and nature interventions.

As part of the visit, officials reviewed projects under the Sustainable Urban Economic Development programme.

Six ventures are in the pipeline with the Kalamba fruit processing plant identified as key to boosting farmer incomes and addressing food insecurity.

Other initiatives tied to the partnership include the Forest and Landscape Restoration Plan 2023–2032, the solarisation of Makueni Level 5 Hospital and county-level assessments to attract green finance.

With effective regulation, our nuclear future is bright and safe
Opinion
By Edick Anyanga
4 hrs ago
We'll do everything to make police recruitment graft-free
Opinion
By Douglas Kanja
4 hrs ago
Voters are now wiser; it will not be business as usual in 2027
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
4 hrs ago
Deadly gamble: Little to show as Kenyan-led Haiti mission is replaced by UN
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 4 hrs ago
University lecturers strike talks stall amid Sh7.9b standoff
By Edwin Nyarangi and Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
Revealed: How Sports Kenya spent Sh607 million on ghost stadiums
By Josphat Thiongó 4 hrs ago
New Ketraco power projects spark tendering transparency concerns
By Brian Ngugi 4 hrs ago
