CS Ruku warns civil servants opposed to e-procurement

Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku during an impromptu visit to government offices at the Eastern regional headquarters, Embu Town, August 18, 2025. [Muriithi Mugo, Standard]

Public Service, Human Capital Development, and Special Programmes Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku and Mt Kenya East leaders have defended the rollout of e-procurement.

Ruku said the e-procurement would lead to transparency in all ministries and counties and criticised those opposed to the system.

"It is the taxpayers’ resources, and they expect transparency. If any government official is uncomfortable with this, they should step aside; others are ready to serve,” said CS Ruku.

Ruku emphasised that the digitisation of procurement processes will go a long way in eliminating inflated tenders and promoting prudent use of public resources.

He also said that 23 arid and semi-arid counties had been mapped for emergency relief services, adding that there was enough food to prevent hunger-related deaths.

Ruku also launched the school feeding programme in Mt Kenya East and oversaw the distribution of Uwezo Fund cheques to local groups.

The CS held a high-level government outreach event at Kamaindi Chief’s office in Chuka Igamba Ng’ombe Sub-County.

He highlighted ongoing and planned development projects in Mt Kenya East, including the modern Kajuki Market near Chuka, which will feature Wi-Fi and other amenities, and the rehabilitation of critical roads such as Kibugua - Itugururu, Mate Road, and the long-delayed Chuka - Kajuki Road, which he said has now been completed.

He said plans are also underway to build a Level 4 hospital in Igamba-Ng’ombe and restock livestock for pastoralist communities affected by past drought.

“All these projects are a result of President Ruto’s leadership, backed by his deputy and committed leaders like Deputy President Prof Kithure Kindiki,” he said.

The CS told off the opposition for allegedly fueling divisions and offering no meaningful solutions to challenges affecting Kenyans.

Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri said the region had supported Mr Gachagua, but he had failed to deliver.

“Our son (Kindiki) was brought in as DP, and we will support him for the next chapter. Gachagua went to the U.S. and returned with nothing but empty rhetoric," Rindikiri said.

Chuka Igamba Ng’ombe MP Patrick Munene said the former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had sown the seed of division in the Mt Kenya region.

'We didn’t want a Deputy President for Mt Kenya, but one for the whole country. Gachagua was isolating us, but now Prof Kindiki is uniting the nation,” he said.

Tigania East MP Mpuru Aburi said the region will support President Ruto and his team to deliver development in the region.

“As the Meru, we have no quarrel with anyone. But when our son holds a senior government post, we will not allow anyone to push us out of government,” Aburi said.

"For many years, we have waited for roads, hospitals, and markets. Now, things are finally happening. We support the President and those working with him. Let those who insult and divide us stay away,” he added.

The leaders also voiced their support for the Ruto administration and expressed gratitude for the development efforts being made in the region.

“We want a country where all communities feel included. Leaders like DP Kindiki and CS Ruku are showing us what leadership looks like: calm, firm, and focused on the people.”

The leaders also praised government efforts in education, including the construction of over 23,000 junior secondary school classrooms and mass recruitment of teachers to ease the burden on parents.