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In the charge read out to her by Justice Kavedza, the Form Four student is accused of killing her grandmother on October 30, 2026. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

An 18-year-old daughter of former television actress Regina Re has been charged with murdering her 86-year-old grandmother in a case that has shocked the family.

Thandie Malaika Wanjiku Gitao appeared before Kibera High Court Judge Diana Kavedza on Wednesday, where she pleaded not guilty to the murder charge over the death of Dorita Lasinder Macharia, whose body was discovered at her home in Loresho Ridge Estate, Nairobi.

In the charge read out to her by Justice Kavedza, the Form Four student is accused of killing her grandmother on October 30, 2026.

However, before the case could proceed further the judge directed that the teenager undergoes a psychiatric assessment within 10 days to establish her mental state.

Justice Kavedza said the examination was necessary given the seriousness of the charge, which carries a possible death sentence upon conviction.

"Under the law, you are supposed to be escorted to a psychiatrist to be examined whether the offence you are charged with is a very serious offence and it carries up to death sentence," the judge said.

Justice Kavedza explained that the court needed to establish the teenager's mental state before taking further steps in the case.

"However, this child has not been subjected to mental assessment. I don't know her frame of mind. I need to know that she is safe outside the court," she said.

The court directed that Thandie be escorted to Kiambu Hospital for the assessment, giving the prosecution a maximum of 10 days to facilitate the process.

She was ordered to remain in custody at Gigiri Police Station pending the assessment, with the matter scheduled for mention on December 3 for further directions.

The court also rejected Thandie's request to attend her grandmother's burial, which is currently taking place in Murang'a County, despite her lawyer David Oyatta pleading for permission on compassionate grounds.

Defence counsel Oyatta argued that allowing the teenager to attend the burial would give her an opportunity to mourn her grandmother and find closure following her death.

However, the DPP through state counsel Gikui Gichuhi opposed the application, warning that her presence at the funeral could expose her to security risks and interfere with witnesses expected to attend the burial.

"The magnitude of the offence facing the accused person is that she has killed her grandmother," prosecutor Gikui told the court.

The State further argued that the case had attracted considerable public attention and that the teenager could not be adequately protected at a funeral attended by members of the public.

"Some of the witnesses in this matter will be attending that burial and we believe there will be interference," the prosecutor said.

In response, her lawyer challenged the prosecution's arguments, maintaining that Thandie was presumed innocent and that the State was speculating about possible reactions from relatives and members of the public.

"Your Honour, this is an offence. That's a presumption of innocence. That's a statement of fact," Lawyer Oyatta argued.

In declining the request, Justice Kavedza said she did not want to make orders that could expose her pending decision in a similar application involving another murder suspect.

The judge, however, allowed the teenager's father to attend his mother's burial, take photos and videos and directed police officers to allow him to show his daughter the funeral proceedings through his mobile phone.

"Allow him to show the daughter to view the funeral photos and videos on his phone," the judge directed.

Thandie's mother, Regina Wambui Gitao, popularly known as Regina Re, and her uncle, Alton Jimmy Macharia, are separately facing charges of being accessories after the fact to murder.

The case will be mentioned on December 3 for further directions following the psychiatric assessment and bail hearing.