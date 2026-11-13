JSC appoints Omar Daffa as Chief Kadhi

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Hassan Omar Daffa who was appointed Kenya’s new Chief Kadhi by the Judicial Service Commission on Friday, November 13, 2026. [Courtesy; JSC]

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Friday appointed Hassan Omar Daffa as Kenya’s new Chief Kadhi.

He replaces Sheikh Abdul Halim Hussein, who died on July 9, 2025, in his Tudor, Mombasa home after a battle with illness.

In a statement JSC spokesperson Chief Justice Martha Koome said that Daffa, who before his appointment served as the Principal Kadhi, brings extensive experience to the office.

Koome said that the office occupies a unique and important place in Kenya’s justice system and plays a key role in justice administration in Muslim Law on personal status, marriage, divorce and inheritance.

“The appointment follows the passing of the late Chief Kadhi, Sheikh Abdul Halim Hussein, whose dedicated service to the Judiciary and the people of Kenya was marked by integrity, humility and an unwavering commitment to justice,” said Koome.

“The Commission once again honours his contribution and the legacy he left behind.”

According to the CJ, Daffa now bears the significant responsibility in upholding the rule of law, safeguarding dignity of those seeking justice and strengthening public confidence in the justice administration.

“The office also carried deep religious and cultural significance for the Muslim community in Kenya.”

Koome said that JSC honours Sheikh Hussein’s contribution and legacy left behind saying his tenure in office was marked by integrity, humility and an unwavering commitment to justice.

Daffa’s appointment follows announcement of vacancy on January 16, 2026, that attracted 14 applicants and nine were shortlisted for interviews by JSC.

JSC did public a participation exercise in June 2026 where the Muslim community and other stakeholders got to share their views on qualities, values and leadership they expected from the next Kadhi.

The nine candidates were interviewed between November 2 and November 3, 2026, where a few observers from the Muslim community were invited to witness the proceedings.

“The Commission expresses its sincere appreciation to Hon. Sukyan Hassan Omar, who has been serving as the Acting Chief Kadhi, for his leadership and dedication in ensuring continuity and stability during the transition.”

CJ Koome appreciated all applicants who applied for the post.

“The Commission warmly congratulates Hon. Hassan Omar Daffa on his appointment and wishes him wisdom, strength and success as he assumes this important responsibility.”