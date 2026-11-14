Gagging truth? The irony of those accused of abduction fighting to silence lawyer Abdi

Missing Nairobi lawyer Abshir Abdi before Milimani High Court Judge Alexander Muteti after his abduction ordeal. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Hours after abducted lawyer Abshir Abdi resurfaced alive, State agencies on Friday mounted a united legal front against attempts by the advocate and his friend Ayub Maalim to recount their 11-day ordeal before the High Court.

What began as a desperate search for two missing men has now turned into a courtroom battle over whether Kenyans will hear a first-hand account of who allegedly abducted them, where they were held and what happened during their days in captivity.