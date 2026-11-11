Who wrote Cohen's book after his death? 'I am a big bastard', memoir reveals

Sarah Wairimu Kamotho, charged with the murder of her late husband, businessman Tob Cohen. [Courtesy]

A strange book describing late businessman Tob Cohen as a “bastard”, short-tempered and alcoholic, while listing people he considered friends and enemies, has emerged in his murder trial, despite being published more than a year after his death.

The 94-page Posthumous publication, titled Homesick for Kenya: An Expat's Memoir, was produced in 2020, months after the Dutch businessman was found murdered in a septic tank at his Lower Kabete matrimonial home, with his widow's lawyer using its contents to challenge a former MP who described himself as Cohen's close friend of 30 years.