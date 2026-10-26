Landlord accused of spending Sh6.7 million wrongly sent to bank account arrested

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Dickson Yiaile Sietei did not just acknowledge the windfall but allegedly spent the excess cash with no remorse. [Courtesy, DCI X]

A Suswa-based landlord accused of spending Sh6.7 million wrongfully sent to his bank account is expected to be arraigned in court today.

Dickson Yiaile Sietei, accused of spending over Sh6.7 million mistakenly credited to his bank account, was arrested last Saturday in Westlands by Banking Fraud Investigation Unit detectives (BFIU).

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the incident unfolded on November 18, 2025, when a company that rented a premise owned by the suspect processed payment of 74 electronic gadgets.

Among the said payment, DCI said, was a legitimate rent payment of Sh72,000 owed to Sitei for the company’s Suswa shop.

“But an error occurred during processing, leading to a monumental blunder: both the rent and a staggering Sh6,744,354 intended for another company found their way into Sitei's bank account,” the DCI stated.

When the company sought to reclaim its funds, the DCI said the suspect did not just acknowledge the windfall but allegedly spent the excess cash with no remorse.

“This reckless decision led to a swift investigation, culminating in the case file being forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP),” the Mohamed Amin-led DCI said.

Upon meticulous review, the ODPP instructed that the suspect be charged with the following offences: Intentional Withholding of Erroneously Delivered Payment, in contravention of Section 35 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, No. 5 of 2018, and Money Laundering, contrary to Section 3(b)(1) as read with Section 16(1)(a) of the Proceeds of Crime and Money Laundering Act, Cap 59A.

“Currently, Sitei is behind bars, undergoing processing as he awaits arraignment,” the directorate said.