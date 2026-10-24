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Man accused of murdering Ohangla dancer Sheila Odoyo arrested after two years

By Fred Kagonye | Oct. 24, 2026
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Jackson Otieno Bambo, a.k.a. James Babu Olang the main suspect in the murder of Ohangla dancer Sheila Odoyo alias Sheila Wegesha.

A man accused of killing Ohangla dancer Sheila Odoyo alias Sheila Wegesha has been arrested in Tanzania after two years on the run.

Police arrested Jackson Otieno Bambo, a.k.a. James Babu Olang who was Odoyo’s husband.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said that Olang’s arrest was made by detectives attached to the Athi River and Nyatike Police Stations and Tanzanian authorities.

“Odoyo was found murdered inside her house in Athi River on the morning of 9 May 2024, in a case that triggered intensive investigations and a relentless pursuit of the suspected perpetrator,” said DCI.

“With the suspect nowhere to be found, detectives followed leads, pieced together intelligence and pursued every available avenue to bring him to justice.”

Sheila Odoyo alias Sheila Wegesha.

Police said that they gathered intelligence and pursued leads for nearly two years before locating the suspect in neighbouring Tanzania.

“The breakthrough came when intelligence placed the fugitive in Kirongwe, Shirati District, Tanzania, where he was reportedly hiding in plain sight while operating a club approximately 70 kilometres from the Muhuru border point.”

DCI said that at the time of his arrest Olang was in possession of a Tanzanian ID card bearing the name James Babu Olang.

“A detail that now forms part of the ongoing investigations.”

He was first booked at the Nyatike Police Station before being moved to the Athi River Police Station, where he is being held pending arraignment in court to face a murder charge.

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Murder suspect arrested in Tanzania Sheila Odoyo's suspected killer
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