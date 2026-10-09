Businessman charged with threatening magistrate

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Businessman Francis Kamau Karanja in the dock at Milimani Law Courts where he denied a cyber harassment charge over an alleged threatening message to a magistrate. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

A Nairobi businessman has been charged with sending a threatening message to a magistrate over alleged bias in handling a criminal case.

Francis Kamau Karanja, who appeared before Milimani Law Courts Magistrate Irene Thamara, denied a charge of cyber harassment over a text message allegedly sent to Kibera Magistrate Margaret Murage.

According to the charge sheet, Karanja allegedly sent the message on September 28, 2026, to a mobile phone number registered in the magistrate’s name, accusing her of taking sides in proceedings involving Gabriel Saka.

The message allegedly warned the judicial officer to be careful and claimed that the sender knew where she lived.

“Greetings Hon. MM, I have no great bias in the case of Gabriel Saka. It seems you have taken sides, and we will not allow it. I will not stop at anything to ensure justice is done. Be warned.....” the message read in part.

The prosecution alleged that the message contained words likely to cause apprehension or fear of violence, contrary to Section 27(1)(a), as read with Section 27(2), of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act. Opposing Karanja’s release on bond, the prosecution described the matter as extraordinary because the alleged victim is a judicial officer.

The prosecution told the court that the alleged threats had caused the magistrate to fear for her safety, forcing her to avoid using her residence and vehicle.

It urged the court to consider the Judiciary Bail and Bond Policy Guidelines, particularly provisions on victim protection, when determining whether Karanja should be released.

However, defence lawyer Muriithi Mbaabu asked the court to grant his client reasonable and lenient bail terms.

The defence argued that Karanja had been arrested and denied police bail without being informed of the reasons for his arrest.

His lawyer told the court that Karanja was taken to Kilimani Police Station on Tuesday but was not presented in court that day.

He was subsequently taken to Kibera Law Courts on Wednesday, where plea-taking was deferred after the prosecution sought to have the case transferred to Milimani.

The Kibera court directed that Karanja be presented before Milimani Court 1 for plea-taking, noting that proceeding with the matter at Kibera where the complainant is stationed could expose the process to allegations of bias.

The court is expected to deliver its ruling on Karanja’s bail application on Friday, October 9, 2026, at 11am.