Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Businessman charged with threatening magistrate

By Nancy Gitonga | Oct. 9, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

 

Businessman Francis Kamau Karanja in the dock at Milimani Law Courts where he denied a cyber harassment charge over an alleged threatening message to a  magistrate. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

A Nairobi businessman has been charged with sending a threatening message to a magistrate over alleged bias in handling a criminal case.

Francis Kamau Karanja, who appeared before Milimani Law Courts Magistrate Irene Thamara, denied a charge of cyber harassment over a text message allegedly sent to Kibera Magistrate Margaret Murage.

According to the charge sheet, Karanja allegedly sent the message on September 28, 2026, to a mobile phone number registered in the magistrate’s name, accusing her of taking sides in proceedings involving Gabriel Saka.

The message allegedly warned the judicial officer to be careful and claimed that the sender knew where she lived.

“Greetings Hon. MM, I have no great bias in the case of Gabriel Saka. It seems you have taken sides, and we will not allow it. I will not stop at anything to ensure justice is done. Be warned.....” the message read in part.

The prosecution alleged that the message contained words likely to cause apprehension or fear of violence, contrary to Section 27(1)(a), as read with Section 27(2), of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act. Opposing Karanja’s release on bond, the prosecution described the matter as extraordinary because the alleged victim is a judicial officer.

The prosecution told the court that the alleged threats had caused the magistrate to fear for her safety, forcing her to avoid using her residence and vehicle.

It urged the court to consider the Judiciary Bail and Bond Policy Guidelines, particularly provisions on victim protection, when determining whether Karanja should be released.

However, defence lawyer Muriithi Mbaabu asked the court to grant his client reasonable and lenient bail terms.

The defence argued that Karanja had been arrested and denied police bail without being informed of the reasons for his arrest.

His lawyer told the court that Karanja was taken to Kilimani Police Station on Tuesday but was not presented in court that day.

He was subsequently taken to Kibera Law Courts on Wednesday, where plea-taking was deferred after the prosecution sought to have the case transferred to Milimani.

The Kibera court directed that Karanja be presented before Milimani Court 1 for plea-taking, noting that proceeding with the matter at Kibera where the complainant is stationed could expose the process to allegations of bias.

The court is expected to deliver its ruling on Karanja’s bail application on Friday, October 9, 2026, at 11am.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Businessman Francis Karanja Kibera Magistrate Cyber Harassment Threats on Magistrate
.

Latest Stories

Prayers answered as SPL finally set to kick off after 48 days of dilemma
Prayers answered as SPL finally set to kick off after 48 days of dilemma
Football
By Washington Onyango
9 mins ago
For meat and milk: Ruto proposes buffalo farming to ease shortage
National
By Esther Nyambura
40 mins ago
Goonism returns to Homa Bay after arrest of suspected gang leader
Crime and Justice
By Standard Reporter
50 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

No, not now! Why IMF is hesitant to commit other billions to Ruto's regime
By Macharia Kamau and Brian Ngugi 50 mins ago
No, not now! Why IMF is hesitant to commit other billions to Ruto's regime
Goonism returns to Homa Bay after arrest of suspected gang leader
By Standard Reporter 50 mins ago
Goonism returns to Homa Bay after arrest of suspected gang leader
ODM divisions emerge at Raila memorial as leaders clash over 2027
By Benard Lusigi 50 mins ago
ODM divisions emerge at Raila memorial as leaders clash over 2027
Edwin Sifuna: Raila was my protector
By Edwin Nyarangi 50 mins ago
Edwin Sifuna: Raila was my protector
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved