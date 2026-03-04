×
DPP approves bribery charges against state prosecutor

By Fred Kagonye | Mar. 4, 2026
The Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga. [File, Standard]

The Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga has approved bribery charges against a state prosecutor who previously worked at the Makadara Law Courts.

Samuel Mugo Kiarie is accused of soliciting Sh30,000 from Elly Vujeri Mukosero on October 13, 2023, allegedly promising to withdraw a criminal case against him.

Mukosero had been arrested and charged on July 13, 2023.

Six witnesses were lined up to testify against him, but the case was mentioned in court six times without any of them appearing.

In August 2023, Mukosero approached Kiarie seeking to have the charges dropped because the witnesses had failed to appear. Prosecutors allege Kiarie demanded a bribe to facilitate the withdrawal.

Mukosero reported the matter to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), which opened an investigation.

Detectives set up a sting operation in which Mukosero allegedly met Kiarie to discuss the payment. Mukosero recorded their conversations and handed over the money before EACC officers arrested Kiarie.

After completing investigations in 2023, the commission forwarded the file to the DPP, who has now approved charges against the prosecutor.

“Upon an independent evaluation of the evidence presented, the DPP has established that there is sufficient and credible evidence to sustain criminal charges against Mr. Kiarie,” Ingonga said in a statement.

Kiarie will face three counts of receiving a bribe, contrary to Section 6(1) as read with Section 18 of the Bribery Act. He is expected to be arraigned in court.

Ingonga said his office remains committed to upholding the law and protecting the integrity of the criminal justice system.

“The DPP reiterates that no individual, regardless of office, rank or position, is above the law, and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions will not hesitate to take decisive action against any officer who undermines the integrity of the criminal justice system,” he said.

