×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Russia jobs suspect claims threats to life, court orders plea on charge

By Kamau Muthoni | Feb. 27, 2026

Festus Arasa Omwamba, manager at Global Face Human Resource, an agency that has been taking Kenyans for employment in Russia before Kahawa Law Courts on February 26, 2026. [Winfrey Owino, Standard]

A person without a keen ear might have ignored a passing remark by prosecutor Kennedy Amwayi that a man accused of trafficking Kenyans to Russia had allegedly contacted the investigator before surrendering.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Festus Arasa Omwamba Kenyans In Russia Kahawa Law Courts Directorate of Criminal Investigations
.

Latest Stories

I spent lavishly with Makenzi after selling my land Witness
I spent lavishly with Makenzi after selling my land Witness
Crime and Justice
By Juliet Omelo
3 hrs ago
CSs must refuse to dance to the beats of political party drums
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
3 hrs ago
Dos and don'ts: How to guard the spiritual essence of Ramadhan
National
By Ishaq Jumbe
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

How rogue officials gave warlords, business crooks Kenyan passports
By Harold Odhiambo 3 hrs ago
How rogue officials gave warlords, business crooks Kenyan passports
I spent lavishly with Makenzi after selling my land Witness
By Juliet Omelo 3 hrs ago
I spent lavishly with Makenzi after selling my land Witness
CoB flags glaring gaps in Infrastructure Fund Bill
By Irene Githinji 3 hrs ago
CoB flags glaring gaps in Infrastructure Fund Bill
MPs censure Gachagua, chide 'moribund' NCIC
By Josphat Thiong'o 3 hrs ago
MPs censure Gachagua, chide 'moribund' NCIC
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved