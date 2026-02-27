Russia jobs suspect claims threats to life, court orders plea on charge

Festus Arasa Omwamba, manager at Global Face Human Resource, an agency that has been taking Kenyans for employment in Russia before Kahawa Law Courts on February 26, 2026. [Winfrey Owino, Standard]
A person without a keen ear might have ignored a passing remark by prosecutor Kennedy Amwayi that a man accused of trafficking Kenyans to Russia had allegedly contacted the investigator before surrendering.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you