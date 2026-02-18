Eight suspects linked to fake fertiliser syndicate to remain in custody

Audio By Vocalize

Suspects linked to fake fertiliser syndicate before the Magistrate court in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, on February 16, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Eight suspects linked to a fake fertiliser syndicate in Eldoret will remain in custody for seven days to allow police to complete their investigations.

Eldoret Senior Principal Magistrate Daniel Sitati ordered police to detain Wycliff Okudi, Samuel Juma, Vitalis Obara, Stephen Kashiera, Patrick Munai, Gabriel Whalekgwa, Daniel Salano, and Kevin Wangila at Ainabkoi Police Station.

Sitati declined the suspects application for bond while awaiting a plea.

"Having reviewed the case, I authorise the investigating officer to detain the suspects at Ainabkoi Police Station for seven days to finish the investigation. This case is complex and involves many lives, including mine," Sitati stated.

The eight face charges for possessing various counterfeit goods, violating section 32(b) of the Anti-Counterfeit Act No. 13 of 2008.

They were arrested last week after a multi-agency team raided Kotut Balers Agro-Feed Stores at Naiberi trading centre, where they were found repackaging fertiliser into 750 bags.

Police claim the fake fertiliser was meant for farmers in the North Rift, Western, and South Rift regions.

Court documents show officers recovered 500 empty bags labeled OCP fertiliser, 500 DAP-branded bags, 500 wheat bags, and three sewing machines.

Other items seized include a weighing scale, a moisture meter, 10 kg of Nova drying agent, and 10.3 kg of iron oxide.

The prime suspect, identified only as Kotut, and another senior officer, are still at large, the police said.

The court ordered the suspects to appear on March 2, 2026, for plea-taking.