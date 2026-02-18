×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Eight suspects linked to fake fertiliser syndicate to remain in custody

By Peter Ochieng | Feb. 18, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Suspects linked to fake fertiliser syndicate before the Magistrate court in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, on February 16, 2026.  [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Eight suspects linked to a fake fertiliser syndicate in Eldoret will remain in custody for seven days to allow police to complete their investigations.

Eldoret Senior Principal Magistrate Daniel Sitati ordered police to detain Wycliff Okudi, Samuel Juma, Vitalis Obara, Stephen Kashiera, Patrick Munai, Gabriel Whalekgwa, Daniel Salano, and Kevin Wangila at Ainabkoi Police Station.

Sitati declined the suspects application for bond while awaiting a plea.

"Having reviewed the case, I authorise the investigating officer to detain the suspects at Ainabkoi Police Station for seven days to finish the investigation. This case is complex and involves many lives, including mine," Sitati stated.

The eight face charges for possessing various counterfeit goods, violating section 32(b) of the Anti-Counterfeit Act No. 13 of 2008.

They were arrested last week after a multi-agency team raided Kotut Balers Agro-Feed Stores at Naiberi trading centre, where they were found repackaging fertiliser into 750 bags.

Police claim the fake fertiliser was meant for farmers in the North Rift, Western, and South Rift regions.

Court documents show officers recovered 500 empty bags labeled OCP fertiliser, 500 DAP-branded bags, 500 wheat bags, and three sewing machines.

Other items seized include a weighing scale, a moisture meter, 10 kg of Nova drying agent, and 10.3 kg of iron oxide.

The prime suspect, identified only as Kotut, and another senior officer, are still at large, the police said.

The court ordered the suspects to appear on March 2, 2026, for plea-taking.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Fake Fertiliser Syndicate Ainabkoi Police Station Eldoret Central Police Station Anti-Counterfeit Act
.

Latest Stories

Tapping indigenous engineering knowledge and architecture
Tapping indigenous engineering knowledge and architecture
Opinion
By Sally Miruri
3 hrs ago
How towers are competing for Nairobi's skyline
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
3 hrs ago
Why Sacco members are shunning guarantors for property as collateral
Real Estate
By Graham Kajilwa
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

From fundamental rights to data protection: Inside MPs' strict proposals to regulate TikTok
By Irene Githinji and Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
From fundamental rights to data protection: Inside MPs' strict proposals to regulate TikTok
Why schools could soon be forced to teach self-defence to learners
By Lewis Nyaundi and Mike Kihaki 3 hrs ago
Why schools could soon be forced to teach self-defence to learners
While Christians lent, Muslims start Ramadan in a rare coincidence
By Standard Team 3 hrs ago
While Christians lent, Muslims start Ramadan in a rare coincidence
Outcry: Why leaders want Sh80 billion Sakaja-Ruto deal shelved
By Josphat Thiong'o 3 hrs ago
Outcry: Why leaders want Sh80 billion Sakaja-Ruto deal shelved
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved