The Standard

Enough is enough! Young lawyers accuse LSK of silence over sexual harassment claims

By Fred Kagonye | Feb. 13, 2026
 Young lawyers address the media after marching to the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) offices along Gitanga road to protest over as sexual harassment in the profession. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) is facing accusations of inaction over multiple sexual harassment allegations raised by junior lawyers against senior members of the profession.

In a statement signed by the whistleblower, the group said the LSK had failed to act and could not be trusted to hold its members accountable.

“The Law Society of Kenya was created to protect its members, yet when confronted with sexual harassment and the suffering of its members, it chose silence, delay, and avoidance, that is unacceptable,” the whistleblower said in a statement.

She called on the LSK to institute reforms and establish a safe platform for victims to report harassment without fear of retaliation or blacklisting.

“We demand a safe, independent and fearless reporting mechanism, one that does not intimidate complainants, does not demand impossible standard of proof before listening, and does not protect seniority over truth.”

Advocate Wandera spoke during a peaceful march by lawyers protesting sexual harassment in the profession. The demonstrators walked from Valley Arcade to the LSK offices along Gitanga Road.

Wandera said sexual harassment had been normalised within the profession, “buried under fear, power and intimidation, disguised as mentorship, whispered in corridors and excused as how things are done.”

“Today, we say enough is enough,” she said.

She added that while the legal profession is built on justice, dignity and the rule of law, many young advocates are forced to choose between their careers and their dignity, enduring threats, exploitation, and silence to survive.

She also urged colleagues to reject that culture and work toward a profession in which power is not abused and complaints are not ignored.

“Let this be clear: Sexual harassment is not a private issue. It is professional misconduct. It is a violation of human dignity. It is a betrayal of justice,” she said.

Lawyers who joined the march said the time was up for those who misuse their positions, titles, and influence to exploit young advocates.

They have vowed to move to court to sue the unnamed perpetrators.

“We march so that future advocates will not have to trade their bodies or their dignity for opportunities. We march so that reporting harassment will not feel like professional suicide. We march so that the legal profession can finally live up to the values it preaches in court.”

