Bhavesh Gohil: A man on a mission

Nairobi Gymkhana Cricket Club proprietor Bhavesh Gohil during a media engagement in Nairobi. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

For ages, Bhavesh Gohil aka BG, has always been a strong supporter of the national cricket teams, the players, and the whole ecosystem of the sport.

His recent philanthropic act was bailing out the men’s national team that recently took part in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers that concluded in Zimbabwe last week. He sorted the squad in terms of allowances.

The business magnate is also the force behind the rise and rise of the Nairobi Gymkhana Cricket Club that plies trade in the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) Super League, including other junior outfits from the same stable.

In order to take his passion for the game to the next level, Gohil has opted to put his life on the line for the vacant Cricket Kenya (CK) vice chairman position, whose by-election is set for October 19 in Nairobi.

The post fell vacant following the resignation of Maina Kamau, who opted to pursue other personal endeavours.

Gohil and Kenyan cricket legend David Obuya are the two candidates who have shown interest in the post.

Gohil’s main driving force behind this position is that he wants to ensure there is improvement in players’ welfare—both at the national and at the grassroots level.

“When elected, my immediate task is to push for high-performance centres and the establishment of bowling machines to sharpen our charges’ antics. These will make us unrivaled on the international arena,” Gohil told Standard Sports.

In his detailed manifesto, Gohil is advocating for an intense talent search from the grassroots, saying this will be key to transitioning into the national team.

He wants improved structures that will benefit the youths who are the future of the sport.

He wants to establish an effective exchange programme with other global powerhouses in the sport, like South Africa, Dubai and India, where Kenyan players will gain and improve their skills in relation to the sport.

“I want to ensure that cricket is established and expanded in primary schools, it’s the only way to keep the faith in our sport,” he said.

“I want to ensure there is good and effective leadership at the management level and on the technical sides. I will also not leave cricket legends out, as we should capitalise on their vast experience in the sport to take the game to the next front.

“I will also call for better remuneration of the players while pushing for the establishment of a national league to improve our performances internationally.

“My other mission is to revive other leagues, like the U 11, 13, 15 and 19 and to establish a Kenya A team that will be a feeder and a transition platform to the national team squad.”

Gohil is also out to ensure there is harmony at the CK house that is currently divided over the lucrative Sh255 million CKT20 League that is expected to bowl off on November 7, should everything go well.

“I want to restore leadership at the federation. I’m happy that the government has also done its best to call for a truce in this matter,” said Gohil.