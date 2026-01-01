Woman in Sh13 million jobs scam case pledges to refund victims

Lenah Too, a woman accused of swindling job seekers out of over Sh13 million, has asked an Eldoret court to allow her to settle the matter out of court.

Too, who operates a recruitment agency, pleaded not guilty to charges of obtaining money by false pretences when she appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Kesse Cheronoh.

Too is alleged to have collected the money from job seekers, amounting to between Sh300,000 and Sh3.8 million, in exchange for jobs overseas, a promise she failed to deliver.

Some of the victims were promised nursing, care, security and hotel housekeeping jobs abroad with salaries ranging between Sh150,000 and Sh500,000 per month.

The court heard that Too had instructed the job seekers to pay the money through a bank account number she operates and also through an M-Pesa line which is in her family name.

It also emerged the suspect told them they would be provided with free accommodation and food by their would-be employers.

The court granted Too a Sh1 million bond or Sh400,000 cash bail after she pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Among the charges she is facing is falsely obtaining Sh3.3 million from Resper Jepkosgei between March 1, 2025, and November 30, 2025, in Eldoret City.

Court documents indicate that Too pretended to be in a position to secure her employment in New Zealand, a fact she knew to be false.

Further, she denied that on the same date and place, she defrauded Weasley Kiprono Ngeny of more than Sh3.8 million by falsely pretending that she was in a position to secure him a job in New Zealand, a fact she knew to be false.

Gilbert Komen was another victim of the scam, who says he lost Sh300,000 to Too after being promised a security job in New Zealand.

Isaa Kimutai, who holds a diploma in nursing, and Urbano Chelagat Melly said they paid Sh700,000 and 300,000, respectively, to Too, who promised to secure them jobs overseas.

Too was arrested by DCI officers in Kapsabet Town on December 23, 2025.

The suspect informed the court that she wants to enter into a mediation process with the victims with a view of refunding them their money instead of going to full trial in the case matter.

“I have initiated dialogue with my clients with a view of refunding them in phases,” Too said.

The matter is set for further direction on February 9, 2026.