×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Court suspends Sh2.1b road deal between NYS and Nakuru County

By Daniel Chege | Jan. 26, 2026

The High Court has suspended a Sh2.1 billion road deal between the National Youth Service (NYS) and the Nakuru County Government.

This is after the county failed to defend itself in a case filed by activists Simon Nasieku, Benson Macharia and two others against the deal.

Judge Julius Nangea ruled that the Memorandum of Understanding between the county and NYS would be suspended until the case is heard and determined.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The judge took note that the county government and the national government failed to file responses in the application seeking the suspension.

“The court notes that the application for the order has not been challenged by the respondents despite service. The respondents did not file or serve any documents,” noted Nangea.

Nangea ruled that the conservatory order suspending the deal will apply until the petition is determined.

The county signed an MoU with NYS on November 7, 2025, for the execution of the Sh2.1 billion road deal, including the maintenance of all the feeder roads under the Imarisha Barabara programme.

However, Nasieku, Macharia Paul Muchiri and Kepha Omuyoma challenged the deal, claiming the same was done without any public participation.

Through lawyer Lawrence Karanja, the petitioners urged the court to stop the county government from approving or making any payments to NYS.

They argued that the agreement bypassed legal procedures and could not be operationalised.

They also accused the county government of flouting the law, including bypassing the county assembly’s decision-making.

“The agreement requires the county to pay 50 per cent of the contract value before operations begin, despite its failure to settle pending bills owed to existing contractors,” they deposed.

They submitted that the county had failed to conduct mandatory public participation, denying residents a chance to approve the process.

At the same time, Nasieku and Macharia wrote to the Controller of Budget (CoB) to stop any request from the Nakuru County Government emanating from the MOU.

The two urged the CoB Margaret Nyakang’o to stop money approval in the MoU, claiming it did not follow the due procedure.

“We understand that the hiring arrangement has been extended to the State Department of Public Works without following due procedure,” they deposed.

They argued that the agreement would disrupt planned development activities as captured in the Annual Development Plan 2025 and approved estimates for 2025 as submitted to her office.

“The MoU goes against the Public Finance Management Act because it was signed without the proper public participation to accommodate the same,” they deposed.

The case will be mentioned on April 27.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

The High Court National Youth Service Nakuru County Government Imarisha Barabara programme
.

Latest Stories

Europe's hypocrisy in opposing US colonisation of Greenland
Europe's hypocrisy in opposing US colonisation of Greenland
Opinion
By Njahira Gitahi
49 mins ago
Older leaders should give way as youths gradually stake their claim
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
49 mins ago
Give serious attention to the mess in education sector
Opinion
By Alex Ogutu
49 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

The untouchables: Is power couple Ruto's weapon against Rigathi Gachagua?
By Ndungu Gachane and Emmanuel Kipchumba 49 mins ago
The untouchables: Is power couple Ruto's weapon against Rigathi Gachagua?
Free education? Only in name as parents shoulder rising school fees
By Lewis Nyaundi 49 mins ago
Free education? Only in name as parents shoulder rising school fees
Prison officers jailed for aiding escape of varsity attack terrorists
By Nancy Gitonga 49 mins ago
Prison officers jailed for aiding escape of varsity attack terrorists
More pain for employees as new NSSF rates set to come into force
By Brian Ngugi 49 mins ago
More pain for employees as new NSSF rates set to come into force
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved