×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Witness narrates how impostors fleeced Kenyans in Canadian visa scam

By Nancy Gitonga | Jan. 22, 2026
Brian Reeves Obare at the Milimani Law Courts dock on January 21,2026 during hearing in a case where more than Sh51 million was lost in a fake Canadian visa scam. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

A Nairobi court has heard that over Sh51 million was allegedly paid to a man who posed as a Canadian Embassy official to process visas that never materialised, leaving dozens of travelers stranded, arrested, or turned back during transit.

Testifying before Milimani trial magistrate Paul Mutai, Lidia Nyagala, a former employee of Golden Key Travel Consultants Limited, said the firm engaged the accused, Brian Reeves Obare, between March 2022 and November 2023 to facilitate Canadian visa applications for its clients.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Fake Canadian Visas Canadian Visa Scam Canadian Embassy Fake Visas
.

Latest Stories

Trump halts WHO funding, recalls staff
Trump halts WHO funding, recalls staff
World
By Esther Nyambura
3 hrs ago
JSC's transparency during job interviews is commendable
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
3 hrs ago
Dissolving and reconstituting UN is the only structural alternative
Opinion
By Juliette McIntyre and Tamsin Phillipa Paige
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Return to Sender: Court throws out Ruto's more than 20 illegal advisers
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
Return to Sender: Court throws out Ruto's more than 20 illegal advisers
State orders principals to admit all Grade 10 learners without fees
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
State orders principals to admit all Grade 10 learners without fees
Uhuru shakes up Jubilee Party leadership
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Uhuru shakes up Jubilee Party leadership
Police brutality: Victims, their families agonise as culprits continue killing
By Nancy Gitonga 3 hrs ago
Police brutality: Victims, their families agonise as culprits continue killing
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved