Witness narrates how impostors fleeced Kenyans in Canadian visa scam

Brian Reeves Obare at the Milimani Law Courts dock on January 21,2026 during hearing in a case where more than Sh51 million was lost in a fake Canadian visa scam. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

A Nairobi court has heard that over Sh51 million was allegedly paid to a man who posed as a Canadian Embassy official to process visas that never materialised, leaving dozens of travelers stranded, arrested, or turned back during transit.

Testifying before Milimani trial magistrate Paul Mutai, Lidia Nyagala, a former employee of Golden Key Travel Consultants Limited, said the firm engaged the accused, Brian Reeves Obare, between March 2022 and November 2023 to facilitate Canadian visa applications for its clients.