×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Police to detain jewellery theft suspects for 21 days

By Peter Ochieng | Jan. 8, 2026

A court has allowed police to detain two suspects for 21 days as they investigate a series of theft of jewellery and gold worth millions of shillings.

Mohammed Yasin, 43, and Jackson Matiko, 34, appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Rodgers Otieno on Wednesday for breaking and entering into the apartment of businessman Vekaria Kunverji.

The offence was committed on January 3, 2026. The state counsel has lined up five witnesses among them the investigating officer Edwin Nyongesa, who will testify against the accused persons on January 22, 2026. While opposing an application by the suspects to be freed on reasonable bond terms, Nyongesa told the court that they are yet to conclude investigations.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

It also emerged that the suspects were facing five charges related to burglary in Shanzu, Mombasa County.

Nyongesa informed the court that the suspects were under police radar after escaping from Mombasa. According to the DCI, the duo is allegedly linked to a series of multi-million shillings gold and jewellery theft, targeting members of the Asian community across the country. The officers arrested them five days ago in Eldoret following a tip-off from the public.

Police described the arrest as a major breakthrough after having eluded a series of traps. The suspects reportedly use vehicles with fake number plates, and they were equipped with master keys and various tools to gain access to the targeted apartments.

“After going through the proceedings the accused persons will be detained for 21 days more days in police custody pending completion of the investigation by the investigating officer in the crime they are linked to in Mombasa and here,” Otieno ruled.

The Magistrate also directed that the two be escorted to Naiberi police station cells pending mention of their case for further direction.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Jewellery Theft Naiberi Police Station Mombasa County Magistrate Rodgers Otieno
.

Latest Stories

Kirinyaga County is lost in divisive Mount Kenya East-West politics
Kirinyaga County is lost in divisive Mount Kenya East-West politics
Opinion
By Muchiri Karanja
1 hr ago
Why general elections leave our country polarised and fragile
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
1 hr ago
2027 election technology must be beyond reproach
Editorial
By Editorial
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Raila dream betrayed: Leaders party as ODM faces implosion
By Harold Odhiambo 1 hr ago
Raila dream betrayed: Leaders party as ODM faces implosion
Principals warned against charging illegal fees, asking parents for bribes
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Principals warned against charging illegal fees, asking parents for bribes
Firms in Kenya Pipeline IPO to pocket over Sh200m
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Firms in Kenya Pipeline IPO to pocket over Sh200m
President dumps hustlers vibe for Singapore dream in Sh5tr gamble
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
President dumps hustlers vibe for Singapore dream in Sh5tr gamble
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved