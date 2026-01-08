Police to detain jewellery theft suspects for 21 days

A court has allowed police to detain two suspects for 21 days as they investigate a series of theft of jewellery and gold worth millions of shillings.

Mohammed Yasin, 43, and Jackson Matiko, 34, appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Rodgers Otieno on Wednesday for breaking and entering into the apartment of businessman Vekaria Kunverji.

The offence was committed on January 3, 2026. The state counsel has lined up five witnesses among them the investigating officer Edwin Nyongesa, who will testify against the accused persons on January 22, 2026. While opposing an application by the suspects to be freed on reasonable bond terms, Nyongesa told the court that they are yet to conclude investigations.

It also emerged that the suspects were facing five charges related to burglary in Shanzu, Mombasa County.

Nyongesa informed the court that the suspects were under police radar after escaping from Mombasa. According to the DCI, the duo is allegedly linked to a series of multi-million shillings gold and jewellery theft, targeting members of the Asian community across the country. The officers arrested them five days ago in Eldoret following a tip-off from the public.

Police described the arrest as a major breakthrough after having eluded a series of traps. The suspects reportedly use vehicles with fake number plates, and they were equipped with master keys and various tools to gain access to the targeted apartments.

“After going through the proceedings the accused persons will be detained for 21 days more days in police custody pending completion of the investigation by the investigating officer in the crime they are linked to in Mombasa and here,” Otieno ruled.

The Magistrate also directed that the two be escorted to Naiberi police station cells pending mention of their case for further direction.