Teacher charged with defiling 13-year-old

A teacher has been arraigned in Eldoret Law Courts on charges of defiling a 13-year-old inside a classroom in Uasin Gishu County.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the sexual assault charge when he appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Kesse Cherono.

The court heard that the suspect also sodomised the minor after releasing other learners to go home. Court documents revealed that on diverse dates between October 20, 2025 and November 30, 2025, the accused defiled the minor before the incident was exposed.

According to documents filed by police investigators, the accused allegedly committed the offence in Turbo Sub-county, Uasin Gishu County. He was further charged with a second count of assault after it was alleged that he caused the minor actual bodily harm on the same day of the incident. In a twist of events, the prosecution vehemently opposed his release on bond or cash bail, arguing that he was a flight risk since his place of abode was unknown.

Before the prosecution made its submissions, the court had already been informed that members of the community where the teacher was residing were baying for his blood after his name was linked to the alleged sexual assault of a minor.

The prosecution further reiterated that the case facing the accused was serious and that releasing him would endanger his life due to hostility from the community and villagers.

However, his lawyer Richard Warigi, denied that the accused was a flight risk. Cherono will rule on bail application later this month.