Man seeks to drop case against luxury Maasai Mara hotel

By Julius Chepkwony and George Sayagie | Dec. 17, 2025
Ritz-Carlton safari camp in the Maasai Mara. [File, Standard]

A conservationist who filed a case seeking to stop the operations of a luxury hotel in the Maasai Mara has applied to have the suit withdrawn.

Joel Meitamei Olol Dapash filed a notice of withdrawal in the Environment and Land Court in Narok, seeking to discontinue the entire suit he lodged on August 8, 2025.

In the petition, Olol Dapash had sued Marriott International Inc, Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Lazizi Mara Limited, the Narok County Government of Narok and the National Environment Management Authority (Nema).

Appearing before Justice Lucy Gacheru, his advocate, Stephen Adier, confirmed that the notice of withdrawal was filed on December 16.

“We received instructions from the petitioner that there have been discussions between him and the various parties involved on how to address the concerns raised in the petition. According to those instructions, he is satisfied that the issues are being addressed,” Adier told the court.

The advocate said following the withdrawal, he had no further instructions regarding other applications filed in the matter and asked the court to mark the case as withdrawn with no orders as to costs.

Advocate Martin Munyu, appearing for Marriott International Inc and the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, said his clients wanted to be discharged from the proceedings.

“If the entire case is being withdrawn, then we would be most obliged with the withdrawal of the entire petition,” Munyu said.

Maina Ngaruiya, representing the Narok County Government, supported the withdrawal and urged the court to prioritise the petitioner’s application, noting that the matter belonged to the petitioner.

However, advocate Kiragu Kimani, appearing for Lazizi Mara Limited, noted that the case presented an unusual situation.

“There is an unusual scenario where the petitioner wants to withdraw, but other parties want the matter settled once and for all. Where a petition is presented on the basis of public interest, Rule 27(1) of the Mutunga Rules gives the court the ultimate authority to determine whether a withdrawal should be allowed,” Kimani said.

