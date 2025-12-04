Man receives 25-year sentence for defiling girl, 3

A middle-aged man has been sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment after he was found guilty of defiling a three-year-old girl.

Eldoret Senior Principal Magistrate Peter Ireri found Solomon Bitok guilty of the sexual offence that he committed on October 4, 2023, at Lamaywet village in Soy sub-county, Uasin Gishu County.

According to the prosecution, Bitok, 35, lured the girl with Sh10 to buy mandazi after her mother left her playing with other children.

He later offered her his mobile phone to watch children's games that included cartoons. After watching cartoons, the suspect led the minor to a secluded thicket near their home before committing the offence.

The mother was said to have gone on an errand to the nearby trading center and had left the minor playing with other children.

In her evidence in camera, the minor narrated how she knew the suspect as their farm hand.



“I was playing with other children when this man approached us and told me to escort him to the shop after giving me money to buy mandazi and his mobile phone to watch children’s games. After we reached the gate, he diverted me to a nearby bush where he defiled me, promising me that he would give me more goodies,” she testified.

She said the suspect threatened her with death if she told her mother what had happened.



However, after feeling unwell in the morning, the minor gained courage and divulged the episode to her mother, who reported the matter to the police.

She was later taken to a public hospital in Eldoret for treatment.



The suspect was later arrested by a team of police officers and escorted to the central police station, where he was interrogated and later arraigned.



In his ruling, the court observed that the prosecution had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt.



“After going through the court proceedings, I have made up my mind to sentence the accused person to 25 years in prison. He has 14 days to appeal the sentence if he is willing to do so,’ ruled the Magistrate.