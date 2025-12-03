Kisumu City Manager Abala arraigned over forged KCSE papers, Sh8.7m pay fraud

Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga during a press conference declaring closure of Kibuye Market due to public health concerns.[Michael Mute,Standard]

Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga was on Wednesday arraigned before the Nairobi Anti-Corruption Court to face allegations of forging his KCSE certificate to secure a top county job and illegally earning Sh8.7 million in salaries over four years.

Appearing before Milimani Chief Magistrate Harrison Barasa, Abala, however, did not take plea in the two criminal cases brought against him, which include claims of forging academic documents.

Among them are a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate and a letter allegedly issued by the University of Lagos, fraudulently acquiring public funds, and facilitating the travel of a woman who is not a county employee to Lagos, Nigeria, using forged documents.

The plea-taking was postponed to December 19, 2025, after Abala, through his lawyer Steve Ogolla, informed the court that he had written to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga requesting a review of the charges.

“We have written to the DPP on November 26, 2025, requesting intervention by way of recalling the file and satisfying his office that the file is complete and ready for plea. We are yet to receive a response on the same,” Ogolla told the court while seeking a four-week deferment.

In the letter to the DPP, the defence accuses the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) of failing to record statements from several key Kisumu County officials.

Ogolla said in court: “In our letter, we have accused the EACC of failing to interview the following officials, namely the County Human Resource Director, the Kisumu City Human Resources Officer, the County Payroll Manager, the Governor’s Chief of Staff, the County Travel and Logistics Officer, and even Abala’s own secretary.”

The prosecution, however, confirmed that the DPP had indeed received the request to review the charges and sought seven days to allow the DPP to issue formal directions.

In his ruling, Magistrate Barasa emphasised that the court cannot interfere with or direct investigative agencies on how they should conduct their work.

“From the onset, this court must emphasize that it cannot instruct any investigating agency, including the EACC, on the manner in which it should conduct its investigations. Such authority is granted to the office of the DPP,” he said.

Barasa noted that the prosecution had completed investigations and prepared two charge sheets, which is why the suspect was expected to take a plea.

“Upon listening to the prosecution in this case, investigations into this matter have concluded, and that is the reason the charge sheets in both cases were drafted and filed. However, the defence counsel has informed the court that he has written to the DPP and that his letter, part of which has been read out to this court, has raised some issues touching on the complaint they have raised before this court,” he stated.

The magistrate observed that the prosecution had acknowledged receipt of the defence’s letter and required time to obtain directions from the DPP.

He further cited Article 157 of the Constitution, which empowers the DPP to direct investigative bodies on any allegation of criminal conduct.

Barasa also addressed an earlier request by the defence for the suspect to be allowed to record a statement, noting that this had been overtaken by events.

“Indeed, it is true that this court has directed that the suspect be provided a chance to record a statement; however, in light of new information indicating that the relevant statement has already been recorded on two different occasions, in November 2021 and February 2025, it would be inappropriate for this court to direct that the suspect record a statement prior to taking plea,” he ruled.

The magistrate then granted the prosecution’s request for more time and set December 19, 2025, as the date for plea-taking.

Abala was released on a Sh500,000 personal bond pending his next court appearance.

According to the charge sheets filed in court, Abala is accused of fraudulently acquiring Sh8,701,091 from the Kisumu County Government between September 22, 2020, and November 30, 2024, while serving as Kisumu City Manager, a position he is alleged to have obtained using a forged KCSE certificate.

He is also accused of forging and uttering the KCSE certificate bearing serial number 268532 and presenting the forged documents to the Kisumu County Public Service Board in order to secure employment.

The second case against him stems from a forged invitation letter dated June 10, 2024, purportedly from the University of Lagos, inviting him to attend the CLEAN Air Forum in July 2024.

EACC investigators allege that Abala used the forged document to claim Sh283,402.50 in excessive daily subsistence allowances.

He is charged with forging the letter, uttering the false document, fraudulently acquiring public funds, abusing his office to confer a benefit to himself, and acquiring proceeds of crime.

Additionally, he is accused of facilitating the travel of a female who is not a county employee to Lagos, Nigeria, allegedly using falsified documentation.

Abala is expected to answer to all charges when he returns to court for plea-taking on December 19, 2025.