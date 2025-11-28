×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Third suspect charged in Sh100 million fraud and money laundering scheme

By Collins Kweyu | Nov. 28, 2025
Kahawa Law Courts. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

A third suspect linked to an alleged elaborate fraud and money-laundering ring involving more than USD 800,000 (Sh103 million) has been charged at the Kahawa Law Courts, deepening a case that prosecutors say was executed through a well-coordinated criminal network spanning several months.

Lawyer Stephen Juma Ndeda was on Monday arraigned before Senior Principal Magistrate Richard Koech, where he faced five counts ranging from conspiracy to defraud to engaging in organised criminal activities.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The arrest of Ndeda and the other suspects followed months of investigations by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The probe was triggered by a complaint filed by American investor Blake Charles Stringer, who told investigators he had been defrauded while seeking a USD 500 million loan to finance agricultural projects in Africa.

After being introduced to a firm known as Affluent Wealth Management, Stringer travelled to Nairobi, where he signed loan documents and was subsequently directed to pay over USD 800,000 allegedly for insurance and processing fees.

The payments, according to investigators, were made through various entities and individuals, including Toureg Insurance and two other companies but despite repeated assurances and the substantial sums sent, Stringer never received the loan.

According to the charge sheet, Ndeda is accused of conspiring with others not before court to defraud Nutra-Acres LLC of USD 800,000 between June 2024 and February 4, 2025.

Prosecutors told the court that the accused allegedly posed as a facilitator of a non-existent USD 500 million loan, convincing the complainant to release significant sums in the process.

In the second count, Ndeda, described in court as a director of Toureg Insurance Agency Limited, was charged with obtaining USD 56,400 (Sh7.2 million) from the firm on January 14, 2025, allegedly while masquerading as someone capable of arranging the massive loan package.

The prosecution said he committed the offence jointly with others while fully aware that the representations made were false.

The suspect also faced a separate charge of money laundering under the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

The court heard that between June 2024 and February 2025, Ndeda transferred and withdrew the USD 56,400 (Sh7.2 million) in a manner intended to conceal the source, movement, and nature of the funds, money which he allegedly knew formed part of the proceeds of crime.

Further, the prosecution said the suspect participated in organised criminal activities within Nairobi County during the same period.

Ndeda, it was alleged, knowingly worked within a criminal network to facilitate laundering of proceeds, with the aim of obtaining a financial benefit amounting to USD 800,000 belonging to the complainant company.

In the fifth count, he was accused of acquisition of proceeds of crime after allegedly receiving USD 56,400 at Ecobank Kenya Ltd from Nutra-Acres LLC’s account as payment for an “engagement contract,” while knowing the funds were illicit.

After the charges were read out, Ndeda, through his lawyer, asked the court to review the bail terms.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Money Laundering Kahawa Law Courts Directorate of Criminal Investigations Anti-Money Laundering Laws
.

Latest Stories

Kenya's deepening wealth divide exposes leadership failures
Kenya's deepening wealth divide exposes leadership failures
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
2 hrs ago
US firm pushes to liquidate Telkom Kenya in Sh10b site fees row
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
Hope for cheaper credit as more banks roll out new loan pricing model
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
Why Ruto can't sit pretty after by-election victories
Politics
By Brian Kisanji
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Ruto can't sit pretty after by-election victories
By Brian Kisanji 2 hrs ago
Why Ruto can't sit pretty after by-election victories
What next for Gachagua after losing crucial test
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
What next for Gachagua after losing crucial test
New faces win big in by-elections as god fathers lose ground
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
New faces win big in by-elections as god fathers lose ground
All you need to know about Rironi-Mau Summit project after Ruto launch
By Julius Chepkwony and Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
All you need to know about Rironi-Mau Summit project after Ruto launch
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved