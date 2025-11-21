Karen Hospital asks court to allow transfer of 83-year-old patient caught in Sh25m bill dispute

The Karen Hospital.[FILE/Standard]

A premier hospital in Nairobi has moved to court, seeking to force the kin of an 83-year-old patient either to transfer him to another hospital where they can afford treatment or have him treated at home, claiming that they are unable to foot the Sh25 million bill that has accrued so far.

In its case filed by lawyer Brian Asin, The Karen Hospital claimed that the patient, codenamed JAW, was brought by his sons as an emergency patient on January 3, 2025, with a ruptured blood vessel in the brain and malignant hypertension, which has allegedly been treated.