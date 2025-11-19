×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Man charged with threatening to kill mother over witchcraft claims

By Lilian Chepkoech | Nov. 19, 2025
Wooden gavel. [Photo/GettyImages]

A man from the Industrial Area has been arraigned in a city court to answer to charges of threatening to kill his mother, accusing her of bewitching his two deceased brothers.

Philip Mumo is said to have, without lawful excuse, threatened to kill his mother, Jane Katiku, on October 28 at her house in Reuben slums by uttering, “Nitakuua wa kwanza.”

On the fateful day, the accused arrived at his mother’s rental home at about 8pm. He appeared to be drunk. His siblings were watching a television programme in the living room while the mother was resting in the bedroom.

He caused a commotion by demanding to know why his mother and siblings had turned on the TV and were watching programmes that were not his favourite without his permission.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

According to the mother, the television had been bought by the accused’s sister. However, the accused vowed to sell the TV and pocket the proceeds, insisting that they would do nothing but accept it.

He further accused his mother and her sister of practising witchcraft and claimed they had bewitched his two brothers, who died some time ago.

Mumo repeatedly alleged that his mother wanted to kill him through witchcraft. In contrast, he vowed that he would kill her first before she could successfully bewitch him to death.

The threats prompted his mother to report the matter to the authorities, who arrested him and later presented him in court before Senior Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe. He was released on a cash bail of Sh10,000 pending a hearing on May 12, 2026.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Death Threats Witchcraft Philip Mumo Reuben Slums
.

Latest Stories

Museveni's ocean access claim: What international laws say
Museveni's ocean access claim: What international laws say
Shipping & Logistics
By Philip Mwakio
56 mins ago
Acorn eyes Nairobi's young workers with new Sh2.2b housing project
Real Estate
By Mike Kihaki
56 mins ago
No respite despite State promises as Kenyans worse off than a year ago
National
By Brian Ngugi
56 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

From Hustler to Nyota: Why unemployment crisis among youth remains a headache for Ruto
By David Odongo 56 mins ago
From Hustler to Nyota: Why unemployment crisis among youth remains a headache for Ruto
No respite despite State promises as Kenyans worse off than a year ago
By Brian Ngugi 56 mins ago
No respite despite State promises as Kenyans worse off than a year ago
Unmet pledges pile up as Ruto delivers third nation address
By Special Correspondent 56 mins ago
Unmet pledges pile up as Ruto delivers third nation address
Museveni's ocean access claim: What international laws say
By Philip Mwakio 56 mins ago
Museveni's ocean access claim: What international laws say
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved