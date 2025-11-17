Anti-counterfeit authority boss freed on Sh1 million cash bail

Anti-Counterfeit Authority, Josphat Gichunge Kabeabea appeared before the Anti-Corruption Court Magistrate Celesa Okore in Nairobi on Nov 17, 2025. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

The chairperson of the Anti-Counterfeit Authority, Josphat Gichunge Kabeabea, has been freed on a Sh1 million cash bail in a corruption-related case.

Kabeabea is facing six corruption-related charges linked to alleged demands for a bribe of over Sh6 million from Chinese investor Du Zhisheng.

While appearing before the Anti-Corruption Court Magistrate Celesa Okore in Nairobi, Mr Kabeabea denied the charges of receiving bribes and acquiring proceeds of crime, allegedly in exchange for forbearing from arresting and prosecuting the investor accused of trading in counterfeit motor vehicle spare parts.

He was ordered to deposit his passport and all travel documents in court.

The court also barred him from interfering with witnesses and from commenting on the matter in the media or on social media until the case is heard and determined.

The case will be mentioned on December 8, 2025.