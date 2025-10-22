Court sets date to rule on ADC land dispute

The Environment and Land Court in Kitale is set to deliver a landmark ruling on December 10, 2025, in a case involving over 21,000 squatters claiming ownership of a portion of the Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) farm.

The case, brought by the Kiboroa Alliance Squatters, has been pending two years. During the recent hearings, all witnesses for the petitioners and respondents presented their testimonies before court.

Justice Christopher Nzili has urged the squatters to await the court’s decision and warned them against falling prey to fraudsters who promise quick justice in exchange for money.

“I caution all parties involved to remain vigilant and avoid unscrupulous individuals seeking to exploit their situation,” Justice Nzili said.

The squatters are challenging the legality of land allocations and title deeds granted to ADC, which they say were issued unlawfully. They are seeking a court order to nullify these allocations and transfer ownership of the land to them through the National Land Commission (NLC) under the legal process.

Manwa Hosea, advocate for the Kiboroa Alliance Squatters, said: “Our clients have pursued this matter through Parliament, submitting two petitions one in 2011 and another in 2017. Parliament recommended that the NLC and Ministry of Lands resurvey the land to ensure that the families identified in the petitions are properly allocated their rightful properties.”

However, Hosea lamented the NLC’s failure to act on the parliamentary directives.

“The NLC has not engaged in any process to implement these recommendations, leaving our clients with no option but to seek judicial intervention,” he said, calling the inaction a violation of both trust and constitutional duty.

The lawyer further urged immediate compliance, warning that continued delay only worsens the humanitarian crisis and erodes public confidence in state institutions responsible for land justice.

Moses Masinde, a representative of the squatters, expressed hope and confidence in the justice system.

“We believe the court will deliver justice for the 21,179 squatters. The exact land acreage must be determined fairly,” Masinde said.

The December 10 judgment is expected to be a pivotal moment for the thousands of families involved in this prolonged land dispute.