Detectives allowed to search for bodies inside Nakuru national park

By Daniel Chege | Oct. 10, 2025

Directorate of Criminal Investigation detective examines a site inside Lake Nakuru National Park, identified by an informer as where bodies were dumped, on March 18, 2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

A court has granted detectives permission to search Lake Nakuru National Park for bodies allegedly buried within the park.

The order issued by Nakuru Senior Resident Magistrate Cynthia Muhoro is in connection with disappearance of Nakuru fisherman Brian Odhiambo on January 18, 2025.

Odhiambo, presumed dead, is said to have disappeared in the hands of the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) after he was allegedly arrested for illegal fishing.

Six KWS rangers, including Senior Sergeant Francis Wachira, have been charged with his abduction, with the case expected to conclude in November.

However, in the pendency of the case, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said they received credible intelligence indicating that Odhiambo may have been secretly buried within the park.

They moved to court seeking orders to search the entire park in a bid to find Odhiambo’s body and others within the park. “The application for a search warrant is allowed. The detectives are permitted to freely enter and leave the park,” ruled Ms Muhoro.

Family lawyer Mogendi Abuya insisted that the park was a crime scene and it would not be a surprise if bodies were recovered the same way as Shakahola.

He said on Wednesday, they attempted to make their way to the park but were barred over claims that First Lady Rachel Ruto would be visiting.

He said intelligence indicated that Odhiambo may have been killed by the rangers and secretly buried in the park, and it was paramount that they be allowed in as soon as possible.

“The DCI obtained a far-reaching court order from the court, authorising an extensive search and exhumation operation within the park,” said Abuya.

Abuya said the orders would not only help the detectives exhume Odhiambo’s body, but may lead to exhumation of other bodies.

.

.

.

