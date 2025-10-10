CS Tuya loses bid to stop Sh1m award to a soldier she sacked

Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya had filed an appeal at the apex court to reverse the Sh1 million the soldier was awarded by the lower courts for wrongful dismissal in 2006. [File, Standard]
A soldier unlawfully sacked for allegedly stealing his boss's bicycle has won a case against Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya at the Supreme Court.
