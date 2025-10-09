×
Makenzi preached that Obama was the prophesied antichrist, court told

By Kelvin Karani | Oct. 9, 2025
Controversial preacher Paul Makenzi with other accused persons before Justice Diana Mochache at the Mombasa High Court in Mombasa County on Monday 11th August 2025. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Controversial preacher Paul Makenzi allegedly told his followers that former US President Barack Obama was the prophesied antichrist.

Testifying before the High Court on Wednesday, Brenda Mwaura said she was hired to edit Makenzi’s sermons and instructed to insert Obama’s image in some of the CDs.

“Any government plan that faced challenges was something Makenzi would instruct us to highlight in his sermons to stress his end-times message,” Brenda told Justice Diana Mochache.

Mwaura, who dropped out of Senior Chief Koinange High School while in Form One, told the court that Makenzi’s teachings convinced her to abandon school. She added that her brothers, James and Hossana Mwaura, also quit school after repeated sermons condemning education.

“My parents asked me if I was sure of the decision I made, and I told them yes. They asked me if I would regret it later, and I told them no. So, I dropped out of school to focus on Heaven, which was the goal,” Ms Mwaura told the High Court.

She added that Makenzi consistently preached against education, formal employment and modern medicine.

Mwaura also revealed that her father once served as a pastor alongside Makenzi at the Good News International Church in Malindi before it moved to Shakahola Forest.

Makenzi and 29 co-accused are facing 191 counts of murder, with 30 of 70 witnesses having testified so far.

