DPP wants a couple in the US extradited to face murder charges

Seventy two year old Francis Muya who has been charged at the Naivasha law courts with conspiracy to murder his estranged wife and four siblings over a parcel of prime land in Molo. [File, Standard]

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) now wants two suspects who are charged with conspiracy to murder five of their family members extradited from the US.

The DPP noted it was hard to arrest the couple that has been accused, along with their father, of planning to murder their mother and four siblings.