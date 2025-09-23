Police forcing victim of defilement to settle out of court, court told

Patrick Mwangi Waititu at the Shanzu Law Court in Mombasa County where he denied defiling and committing indecent act with a minor aged 17years. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

A suspect charged with defilement is using police officers and other proxies to threaten the victim’s family to agree to an out-of-court settlement, a court was told yesterday.

The victim’s advocate, Duncan Osoro, told Shanzu Law Court that he had phone numbers of the police officers and other people threatening the victim's elder sister to withdraw the case.

Osoro said he will forward the phone numbers to the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) for tabling in court. The lawyer wants the court to deny the bail.

He told the court that lives of the victim’s family members were in danger due to threats from police officers demanding to settle the matter out of court, against the Sexual Offences Act.

The accused, Patrick Mwangi Waititu, was charged with defiling and committing an indecent act by touching the breasts of a 17-year-old girl on August 23, 2025, at Baobab.

“As of late last evening, the victim’s elder sister received a call from a local chief in Nairobi trying to talk to the family and the victim. The rights of the minor must be protected. I am doing this on a pro bono basis, not because of the facilitation fee but because of the justice for the minor and the affected family, Osoro told the court.

The accused denied the charges before Shanzu Court Senior Resident Magistrate Robert Mbogo.

Osoro told the court the accused person was arrested on the night of 23rd to 24th August 2025, against what was indicated on the charge sheet as 1st September 2025 as the first arrest date.

He told the court the accused was released on Sunday, 24th August 2025, taking note of the bond and bail terms of the sexual offence cases on the National Police Service Act.

Osoro told the court that the victim was opposed to the accused being released on bond, saying, among other reasons, the place where the accused lives in Nairobi is not known.

“The issue of where the accused person stays has come from the bar, and no evidence is in court showing the fixes abroad of the accused person.

The accused, however, asked the court to release him on bond, saying he has been cooperating with the authorities and available anytime he was needed.

The magistrate ordered a pre-bail report, and the matter will be mentioned on Monday, September 29, 2025.