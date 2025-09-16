×
The Standard

The Sh80 million deal that averted war over Kibaki adviser's wealth

By Kamau Muthoni | Sep. 16, 2025
Dr Joe Barrage Wanjui had carefully planned his estate, having drawn up a will and even taken steps to tie up loose ends by distributing portions of his property during his lifetime. [File, Standard]

At the time of his passing, Dr Joe Barrage Wanjui had carefully planned his estate, having drawn up a will and even taken steps to tie up loose ends by distributing portions of his property during his lifetime. His intention was clear: to shield his family from the bitter succession disputes that often arise upon the death of wealthy individuals.

Yet the late billionaire’s pursuit of peace might have been in vain were it not for the intervention of his widow and nine children, who agreed to cede three plots in Thika and two in Kahuho in order to forestall what could have escalated into a protracted legal battle.

.

.

