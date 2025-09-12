Court declares Mandera boundary process illegal

The High Court in Nairobi has declared the process of delineating boundaries in Mandera County illegal.
Justice Bahati Mwamuye, delivering judgment on Thursday, ruled that the decision to establish new boundaries—communicated on 14 June last year—was undertaken without adequate public participation.
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
Subscribe Today & Save!
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimized reading experience
- Weekly Newsletters
- MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted