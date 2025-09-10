×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Mbagathi Hospital gets reprieve in case over unpaid inmate bills

By Catherine Imuraget | Sep. 10, 2025

The High Court has ordered the State Department for Correctional Services to pay Mbagathi Hospital at least Sh10 million within 14 days for medical services rendered to inmates.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye issued the directive after noting that failure to settle the outstanding debt posed a potential violation of constitutional rights of prisoners to access healthcare.

The court heard that the dispute arose from unpaid bills owed by the Prisons Department and the Ministry of Interior to the Nairobi-based hospital.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Counsel appearing for the parties indicated that the matter could be resolved amicably but acknowledged the urgency of protecting inmates’ right to health.

In his ruling, Justice Mwamuye emphasized that Article 43(1) of the Constitution guarantees every person the right to the highest attainable standard of health, including access to healthcare services, while Article 51(1) safeguards the rights of persons in custody.

Pending full resolution of the debt, the court also issued a conservatory order compelling Mbagathi Hospital to continue admitting and treating all inmates referred to it by the prisons department, whether for emergency or routine care, until October 8, 2025.

The Principal Secretary for Correctional Services has also been directed to personally file an affidavit confirming compliance with the payment order by September 26, 2025.

The case will be mentioned virtually on October 7, 2025, to confirm compliance and give further directions.

In the case, Kituo Cha Sheria filed an urgent application at the High Court seeking to compel the government to restore medical services for inmates, after the public hospital suspended treatment over a debt dispute.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Mbagathi Hospital Inmate Hospital Bills Mbagathi Hospital Bills Mbagathi County Hospital
.

Latest Stories

Why Kenya must never look back on free education, CBE
Why Kenya must never look back on free education, CBE
Opinion
By MARY KARIUKI BENGTSSON
1 hr ago
State urged to lift restrictions on drone deliveries
Shipping & Logistics
By Willis Oketch
1 hr ago
Why Africa is its own worst enemy in climate crisis fight
Opinion
By Wanyonyi Wambilyanga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

From Jacob Juma to Kyalo Mbobu: How motorbike assassins terrorise Nairobi's elite
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 1 hr ago
From Jacob Juma to Kyalo Mbobu: How motorbike assassins terrorise Nairobi's elite
Ruto flaunts his PhD and political acumen, but critics warn of know-it-all attitude
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Ruto flaunts his PhD and political acumen, but critics warn of know-it-all attitude
How Baringo maths teacher beats the odds to win top AU award
By Yvonne Chepkwony 1 hr ago
How Baringo maths teacher beats the odds to win top AU award
City lawyer gunned down: Police trace last moments of Kyalo Mbobu
By Fred Kagonye 1 hr ago
City lawyer gunned down: Police trace last moments of Kyalo Mbobu
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved