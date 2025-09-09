WhatsApp trail exposes Makenzi's deadly 'move to Shakahola'

Controversial preacher Paul Makenzi’s extracted WhatsApp messages have revealed how he urged his followers to abandon their homes and retreat to the wilderness to fast as they awaited the return of Jesus.
Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
Subscribe Today & Save!
Unlimited access to all premium content
Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
Mobile-optimized reading experience
Weekly Newsletters
MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in to pay
5 for this article