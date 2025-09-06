Court gives fresh orders in Samidoh rape case

Mugithi artist Samidoh entertaining revelers at a Nairobi joint in July 2022. [File, Standard]

The High Court in Nairobi has ordered the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to keep forensic evidence allegedly submitted by a woman accusing Kikuyu benga musician Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh of rape in 2021.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi also issued restraining orders against Samidoh. He directed that he should not contact the woman codenamed MRW, unless through investigative or judicial processes.