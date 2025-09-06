×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Court gives fresh orders in Samidoh rape case

By Kamau Muthoni | Sep. 6, 2025
Mugithi artist Samidoh entertaining revelers at a Nairobi joint in July 2022. [File, Standard]

The High Court in Nairobi has ordered the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to keep forensic evidence allegedly submitted by a woman accusing Kikuyu benga musician Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh of rape in 2021.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi also issued restraining orders against Samidoh. He directed that he should not contact the woman codenamed MRW, unless through investigative or judicial processes.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted

Already a subscriber? Log in to pay 5 for this article
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Samidoh Rape Case Mugithi Artist Samidoh Justice Lawrence Mugambi Sexual Offenses
.

Latest Stories

Top guns book tickets in Kabeberi Sevens quarters
Top guns book tickets in Kabeberi Sevens quarters
Rugby
By Washington Onyango
42 mins ago
Gangs hired by State to silence protesters now target everyone
National
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh and Brian Otieno
2 hrs ago
CoB backs new e-procurement, faults Treasury's poor rollout
National
By Barrack Muluka
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gangs hired by State to silence protesters now target everyone
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh and Brian Otieno 2 hrs ago
Gangs hired by State to silence protesters now target everyone
Why LSK's Faith is under siege
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Why LSK's Faith is under siege
Ruto at three: From fiery pledges to blunders and lost confidence
By Brian Otieno 2 hrs ago
Ruto at three: From fiery pledges to blunders and lost confidence
2027 elections: Will birth of new opposition upset the apple cart?
By Steve Mkawale 2 hrs ago
2027 elections: Will birth of new opposition upset the apple cart?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved