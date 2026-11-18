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The committees will bring together residents, Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) and county officials to address concerns raised at public participation forums and set timelines for resolving them. [File,Standard]

Kilifi County is setting up grievance committees at sub-county level to give residents a direct role in monitoring development projects, tracking complaints and holding officials to account for the use of public funds.

The committees will bring together residents, Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) and county officials to address concerns raised at public participation forums and set timelines for resolving them.

The German development agency GIZ is supporting the initiative, following talks with Governor Gideon Mung’aro’s administration on strengthening public participation in county governance.

Speaking at a County Mashinani forum at Vipingo Grounds in Kilifi South, GIZ Technical Adviser Titus Ogalo said the committees would give residents a structured way to follow up on issues raised with the county government. He said the partnership began with a request from the county for help in developing forums where residents can question officials directly about projects and the management of public resources.

Mr Ogalo said Kilifi is the only county working with GIZ on this initiative, and that the agency hopes others will adopt similar approaches. Committees have been formed in every sub-county, and their members are being trained.

The committees are meant to give residents a formal channel to report problems and to work with officials to decide how and when concerns will be addressed. Their success, however, will depend on whether complaints lead to action and whether residents can track progress on the projects and issues flagged.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has urged residents to take a more active role in monitoring projects and questioning how public money is spent.

EACC Public Engagement Officer Shallet Walongo said involving communities in development decisions strengthens accountability by letting residents scrutinise government activities. She urged residents to learn which government services attract charges and which are free, warning that limited awareness can expose them to demands for illegal payments. They should challenge such demands and report suspected corruption instead of complying, she said. She also asked other counties to introduce similar initiatives.

Governor Mung’aro said his administration is working with the EACC, the Ombudsman, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Auditor-General and the Controller of Budget to strengthen accountability in managing county resources. He said the forums have let residents question officials directly, assess ongoing programmes and identify areas needing improvement. Public feedback, including criticism of his administration, is essential for spotting weaknesses in service delivery, he said.