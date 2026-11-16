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The Senate Standing Committee on Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries led by Bungoma Senator David Wakoli inspect the Webuye Milk Plant on November 14, 2026. [PBU]

The Senate Standing Committee on Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries has raised concerns over the neglect and extensive vandalism of the Webuye Milk Processing Plant in Bungoma County, demanding answers from the county government over the loss of a public investment valued at more than Sh250 million.

The committee expressed outrage after an oversight visit on Saturday, November 14, 2026, revealed that the facility had been abandoned, vandalised and left to deteriorate despite the substantial public resources invested in its construction and equipment.

Among the most disturbing findings was the vandalism of a newly installed generator valued at Sh5 million, whose components had reportedly been stripped before it could be put into operation.

The senators also found that electrical wiring, metal grills, windows and doors had been vandalised, leaving sections of the once-promising dairy processing facility exposed and in a state of disrepair.

The plant, which was developed through an investment of more than Sh250 million between 2018 and 2022, was expected to strengthen the dairy value chain, provide a reliable market for farmers' milk and support economic growth in the region.

However, the facility has remained idle, raising questions about its management, security and the county government's commitment to protecting public investments.

A newly installed generator valued at Sh5 million vandalised at Webuye milk plant on November 14, 2026. [PBU]

The Senate committee's visit followed concerns raised by Bungoma Senator David Wakoli, who had previously questioned why the multimillion-shilling facility had been abandoned and allowed to deteriorate into what he described as a white elephant project.

The committee had initially conducted an impromptu inspection on September 25, 2026, when it raised concerns about the deteriorating condition of the plant.

During Saturday's visit, the senators were accompanied by Bungoma County Executive Committee Member for Agriculture, Engineer Hebert Kibunguchi, as they assessed the extent of the damage and sought explanations from county officials.

The legislators questioned how a facility representing such a significant investment could be left vulnerable to vandalism, particularly when essential equipment had not even been put into operation.

They also raised concerns over the apparent failure to report the vandalism to the police for formal investigations, demanding accountability over the handling of the facility and the loss of public property.

Following the inspection, the committee directed the Bungoma County Government to submit a comprehensive report detailing the circumstances that led to the plant's deterioration, the security arrangements that had been in place and the measures taken to safeguard its equipment.

The senators further proposed the establishment of an inquiry to investigate how the public asset was allowed to fall into disrepair and establish responsibility for the apparent loss of equipment.

The committee's intervention is expected to increase pressure on the county administration to explain why the facility has remained non-operational despite the investment made to establish it.

The senators warned that public resources must be protected and that investments intended to benefit farmers should not be allowed to deteriorate through negligence and poor management.

Before visiting the Webuye plant, the committee began its oversight activities at Kitinda Dairy Farmers Cooperative Society in Bungoma Town, where it engaged the cooperative's board of management and county government officials.

Discussions focused on governance and operational challenges affecting the cooperative, particularly the controversial sale of factory machinery.

The senators sought explanations over the management and disposal of the cooperative's assets, emphasising the need to protect members' interests and ensure transparency in the management of farmers' institutions.

The committee reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening oversight, safeguarding public investments and ensuring that dairy processing facilities operate effectively to benefit farmers.

The Webuye plant's deteriorating condition has renewed questions about the value of county investments when infrastructure is completed or equipped but subsequently abandoned without delivering the economic benefits intended for local communities.