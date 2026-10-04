Gazebo fire raises concerns over investment in Mambrui

Audio By Vocalize

The beach gazebo owned by Dhahabu Village in Mambrui razed by assailants on October 2, 2026. [Courtesy]

Concerns over insecurity and the safety of tourism and community investments in Mambrui, Malindi, have intensified following the latest burning of a beach gazebo belonging to Dhahabu Village.

The incident occurred at about 11.30pm, according to Dhahabu Village owner Sara Centofanti, who said three people were allegedly involved in setting the structure on fire.

Centofanti said the security guard stationed at the gazebo was inside shortly before the incident but managed to escape before the fire engulfed the structure. He was not injured.

“I am deeply sorry to have to inform you that last night, three people set fire to our beach gazebo,” Centofanti said.

“Around 11.30pm, they completely burned down our beach gazebo. Luckily, our security guard was not inside the gazebo. Fortunately, he ran outside before he could get hurt, he is safe and unharmed.”

The incident has renewed concerns over what residents and investors describe as a troubling pattern of destruction targeting beach gazebos and other facilities in the coastal village.

Centofanti said the latest incident was not an isolated case, describing it as the third such occurrence.

She said the destruction appeared intended to undermine the wider work being undertaken by investors, employees and community members in Mambrui.

“We want to know who is behind this problem because it is not the first time, it is the third time,” she said.

She added that the attackers also tore down sun shades, while efforts to intervene came too late to save the gazebo.

The security guard reportedly saw the perpetrators but was unable to identify them. Police have since been notified and are investigating the incident, according to Centofanti.

She urged authorities to make the findings public, arguing that Mambrui needs peace and cooperation if responsible investment and community development are to flourish.

“Mambrui deserves development, collaboration and peace. Let us protect the goodwill we have worked so hard to build,” Centofanti said.

The recurring destruction has raised broader questions about the security of investments and community initiatives in Mambrui, an area with significant potential for tourism and environmental conservation.

Abdala Salim an area resident condemned the burning, describing it as a serious concern for a community that has benefited from initiatives associated with Dhahabu Village.

“It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the burning of the beach gazebo owned by Dhahabu Village in Mambrui,” Salim said.

He said Centofanti and her team had invested considerable time and resources in mobilising more than 560 community members through beach clean-ups, environmental conservation, sustainable livelihood programmes and community health initiatives.

Salim called on the Government of Kenya, the Kilifi County Government, security agencies, tourism stakeholders and the local community to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation.

“If investigations establish that the fire was deliberately caused, those responsible should be held accountable in accordance with the law,” he said.