Homa bay nurses call off strike after nine days

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The Kenya National Union of Nurses Secretary in Homa Bay County Emmardic Okeyo (left) and Homa Bay County Secretary Benard Muok were shaking hands during an agreement to call off nurses’ strike. Patients in Homa Bay County can breathe a sigh of relief after the nurses called off their strike which lasted for nine days [James Omoro, Standard]

Patients in Homa Bay County can breathe a sigh of relief after nurses ended a nine-day strike that had crippled services in public health facilities.

For over a week, residents struggled to access treatment, with wards in most sub-county hospitals remaining closed due to a shortage of nurses.

The strike was officially called off following a meeting between county officials and Kenya National Union of Nurses representatives, chaired by County Secretary Benard Muok and Health CECM Grace Osewe.

In a resolution read by KNUN county secretary Emmardic Okeyo, the nurses agreed to resume duty after the county government committed to addressing their grievances.

The county pledged to recruit 30 additional nurses and promote 221 others by April 30. It also promised to issue redesignation letters to 116 nurses who have acquired higher academic qualifications.

Further commitments include the payment of salary arrears and gratuity for nurses previously on contract terms, with disbursements set to begin at the end of this month.

The county will also start remitting pending statutory deductions by June and roll out comprehensive medical cover for nurses by the end of this month.

On welfare, the government committed to begin paying leave allowances starting next month.

“Most of our demands have been actualized and modalities are in place to actualize the ones which have not been achieved,” said Okeyo.

“Our strike which has been going for the last nine days has come to an end. I urge all nurses to report to work immediately,” he added.

Muok said the county acted swiftly to resolve the dispute and restore healthcare services.

“Our objective is to ensure Homa Bay residents get the health services they deserve. That is why we had to have conversations with the nurses to solve this dispute,” he said.

He assured nurses that none would face victimisation for participating in the strike, urging them to resume work without fear.