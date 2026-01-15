×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Twenty-three counties facing food shortage as drought crisis deepens

By Antony Gitonga | Jan. 15, 2026
Camels seek for pastures in Moyale in Marsabit County where drought has adversely affected the pastoralist’s community due to failed rains. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Twenty-three counties have been adversely affected by drought with fears that the situation could get worse in the coming days due to the harsh weather.

Mandera is the hardest hit while the situation in Turkana, Wajir, Garissa, Tana River, Kilifi, Kwale, Isiolo, Kajiado and Marsabit is deteriorating by the day.

According to the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA), the ASAL counties recorded near-normal to below-normal rainfall in December.

This came as the state agency warned that most part of the ASAL counties would experience generally sunny and dry conditions consistent with January climatology.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

In its monthly report, the agency noted that December rainfall performance across the country showed marked spatial variability.

“Most of the ASAL counties recorded near-normal to below-normal rainfall, and only a few localized areas experienced above-normal conditions,” reads the report.

Other counties that have been affected by the harsh weather conditions include Samburu, Taita Taveta, Tharaka Nithi, Laikipia, Kitui, Baringo, Makueni, Narok, Nyeri, Embu, Meru, Lamu and West Pokot

“Overall, the drought situation continues to deteriorate, despite a few counties showing normal-worsening trends, transitioning into the Alert and Alarm drought phase,” reads the report in part.

The authority further warned that the weather forecast indicated that January was expected to be predominantly dry over most of the ASAL counties of Kenya.

“Large parts of the country are likely to experience generally sunny and dry conditions consistent with January climatology,” says the report.

The report further noted that the nutrition situation remained generally stable in about 70 percent of the counties but deteriorated in Isiolo, Samburu, Turkana, Wajir, Kwale, Meru, and Narok.

The decline in these counties according to NDMA was largely driven by reduced milk availability for children aged five years and below and limited access to diverse diets due to the weakening household purchasing power.

“While most counties reported malnutrition levels within the long-term average, concerns persisted in Marsabit, Turkana, Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu and Meru, due to the high disease burden.

Recently, COG chairman Ahmed Abdullahi warned of major deaths of livestock and humans in the coming months with parts of the country already expressing harsh weather conditions.

“We are calling for urgent strategic grain, livestock and hay reserves following the warning by the meteorological department of depressed short and long rains,” he said.

He termed the warning by the Mets of depressed rains as a major blow to the pastoralists who were yet to recover from the recent drought where over 3 million herds of livestock were lost.

“Livestock has started to die and it's time we established strategic livestock, feed and hay reserves so that every drought that occurs does not wipe out our livestock economy,” he said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Drought Victims National Drought Management Authority Asal Counties Mandera
.

Latest Stories

Irony of spending billions in top seat campaigns to earn millions
Irony of spending billions in top seat campaigns to earn millions
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
55 mins ago
Kenya trade strategy with Iran at crossroad over Trump's warning
Business
By Brian Ngugi
55 mins ago
It'd be counterproductive for State to ditch private advocates
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
55 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

NYS III Bombshell: Probe shows suppliers' false claims of Sh6.2b
By Nancy Gitonga 55 mins ago
NYS III Bombshell: Probe shows suppliers' false claims of Sh6.2b
How pending text book bills could mar Grade 10 transition
By Esther Dianah 55 mins ago
How pending text book bills could mar Grade 10 transition
LSK sues AG and Health ministry over Sh209b data deal with US
By Kamau Muthoni 55 mins ago
LSK sues AG and Health ministry over Sh209b data deal with US
How KQ's fortunes sank, and a pilot's rescue plan
By Edward Indakwa and David Odongo 55 mins ago
How KQ's fortunes sank, and a pilot's rescue plan
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved