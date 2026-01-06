IPOA probes fatal shooting of 14-year-old in Kisauni

IPOA launches probe into fatal shooting of 14-year-old in Kisauni. [File, Standard]

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) says investigations into the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Kisauni, Mombasa County, are ongoing.

The teenager, identified as Dennis Ringa Swaleh, was shot on New Year’s Eve at the Utange–Swale Nguru Shopping Centre.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, January 6, IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan said the agency launched investigations on January 2 and has so far interviewed key witnesses, including police officers and members of the public, with their statements recorded.

The authority noted that the evidence from the scene, as well as relevant police documents, has been obtained and preserved.

More witnesses are also expected to be interviewed, and the evidence collected will be submitted for ballistic examination.

Once investigations are concluded, Hassan says it will forward the inquiry file to the Director of Public Prosecutions with recommendations on the culpability of the officers involved.

“After the investigation is completed, the Authority will forward the investigation file to the Director of Public Prosecutions with necessary recommendations,” said Hassan.