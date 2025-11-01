LSK calls out KMJA over Maua court protests

The Law Society of Kenya - Meru Chapter members. [Meru Bar Association, Facebook]

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) – Meru Chapter has criticised the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association (KMJA) over its recent statement condemning protests by advocates at the Maua Law Courts.

KMJA, in a statement issued on October 31, accused advocates in Maua of intimidation and harassment of judicial officers.

However, LSK-Meru said the protests followed months of attempts to address what it termed as serious concerns regarding the conduct, integrity, and accountability of some judicial officers in Maua.

According to the chapter, it has been engaging the Chief Justice and the Judicial Service Commission since July through meetings and formal communication; however, they say, these efforts have been met with silence, empty promises, and cosmetic actions.

“The protests in Maua were not acts of intimidation but expressions of legitimate frustration with a Judiciary that has failed its people,” the chapter stated, noting that advocates and court users resorted to peaceful demonstrations after what they described as inaction by the authorities.

LSK-Meru accused KMJA of issuing a blanket defence of judicial officers instead of addressing the concerns raised, arguing that calls for accountability should not be dismissed as harassment.

The chapter warned that protests may intensify if reforms are not undertaken, and declared it will no longer engage KMJA on the matter, alleging that some of its members have also breached judicial conduct standards.

“Judicial officers must remember that we are in a new constitutional era where misconduct will be confronted peacefully but firmly,” the statement concluded.