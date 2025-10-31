×
The Standard

Suspected explosives recovered in Isiolo

By Bruno Mutunga | Oct. 31, 2025
Suspected explosives recovered in Isiolo. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard[

Residents of Kambi ya Juu village in Isiolo are in shock after a 71-year-old woman walked into a police post carrying what are suspected to be explosive devices she found on her farm.

The woman, identified as Severina Kairigo, discovered the metallic objects on Thursday afternoon while preparing her land for planting. Unaware of the danger, she put them in a sack and took them to the Kambi ya Juu Police Post, about one kilometre away.

Officers say she calmly informed them she had brought “two dangerous objects.” When they checked the sack, they found what appeared to be unexploded landmines.

Kairigo told the police she decided to hand them over to avoid children finding them. She said her grandchild and other children in the village often play near the farms.

Police immediately secured the area and called in Explosive Ordnance Disposal experts from the Kenya Defence Forces. By Friday morning, the suspected explosives were still at the station under guard, awaiting disposal.

Kairigo says she encountered a similar object several years ago, which was safely detonated by soldiers. The latest discovery has raised fears that more unexploded devices may be buried in the area.

Community leaders are urging the national government to sweep the village for other explosives and to conduct awareness campaigns.

Local leader David Mwirigi warned that with schools closed, children are at risk of picking up such objects while playing. Reverend Shadrack Ntoitha also called for swift action, saying the incident could have turned tragic.

Isiolo County has previously reported cases of unexploded ordnance due to its proximity to military training grounds. Experts say such devices can remain active for decades.

.

.

.

Digger Classified

The Standard
