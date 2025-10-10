Tension high along KenyaEthiopia border after fresh militia attacks

Missing bodies atleast 20 fishermen were killed by suspected Dassanech Ethiopian Militia. [Courtesy]

Tension remains high in the Todonyang and Kokuro areas along the Kenya–Ethiopia border following two separate attacks allegedly carried out by suspected Dassanech militia.

These incidents resulted in one herdsman dead and several others injured.

In the first incident, which occurred on Friday morning, a 26-year-old herdsman named Epur Ekamais was shot dead while his 12-year-old brother, Eroo Ekamais, sustained minor injuries during a fierce exchange of gunfire along the border.

Turkana County Police Commander John Tarus confirmed that the attack took place around 8:30 a.m.

“The herdsman was fatally shot during a confrontation between the suspected Dassanech militia and local herders. His brother was injured but has since been treated and discharged from Lobur Mission Hospital,” Tarus stated, adding that investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the attack.

In a separate incident on Thursday night, suspected Dassanech gunmen reportedly attacked Turkana fishermen at the Todonyang border point on Lake Turkana, leading to another fierce exchange of fire in the lake.

According to Turkana North Deputy Police Commander Jacob Kinyanjui, this attack occurred around 10 p.m. while the fishermen were engaged in their activities.

“Our National Police Reservists (NPR) responded promptly and engaged the attackers in a gunfight. Fortunately, no casualties were reported on the Kenyan side,” Kinyanjui said.

However, reports from the Ethiopian side indicate that two Dassanech attackers were injured during the confrontation.

The clash reportedly took place along the Lopeimukat belt, the same area where 42 Kenyan fishermen were killed in February of this year.

Ethiopia’s Dassanech Deputy Administrator Omor Kamatee confirmed the incident, stating that violence erupted between Turkana fishermen and Dassanech youth at Siyes/Lotira and Lopeimukat.

“The fighting escalated after Kenya’s NPR officers arrived in eight engine boats, resulting in injuries to two Dassanech individuals,” Kamatee noted.

The renewed clashes have heightened ethnic tensions between the Turkana and Dassanech communities, especially following a recent incident on October 4 in which suspected Dassanech raiders allegedly stole 75 donkeys from Turkana herders at Merukuka in Lapur Ward.

Local leaders and peace advocates are concerned that the escalating violence could undermine the recent progress made through cross-border peace initiatives supported by both the Kenyan and Ethiopian governments.

John Munyes, the Special Envoy for Peace, has urged both communities to exercise restraint and commit to dialogue, emphasizing the importance of avoiding revenge attacks.

“We appeal to the communities to refrain from acts of violence and embrace peaceful coexistence. Both the Kenyan and Ethiopian governments are committed to enhancing cross-border peace, cooperation, and stability,” Munyes said

He also encouraged the communities to share fishing resources peacefully.

Over the past month, the border region has experienced frequent livestock raids and deadly confrontations, jeopardizing ongoing peace-building efforts under the Ateker Cross-Border Peace Framework.

Security forces from both nations are reportedly on high alert as joint investigations and patrols continue along the volatile border.